Reservoir Applauds Agreement Between National Music Publishers' Association and Twitch

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Represents Important Step Forward for Valuing and Compensating Creators

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reservoir Media, Inc. ( RSVR) (“Reservoir” or the “Company”), an award-winning independent music company, today applauded the new agreement between the National Music Publishers’ Association (“NMPA”) and interactive livestreaming service Twitch to work together to build productive partnerships between the service and music publishers.

Per the official announcement, this agreement allows for the economics of new gaming models to increase visibility and revenue for songwriters. Twitch will provide opportunities to music publishers to opt-in and bring new facets to both the gaming experience and songwriter exposure. These collaborations will create an even more dynamic and expansive environment for people to discover, watch, and interact with songwriters.

Golnar Khosrowshahi, Reservoir’s Founder and CEO, who is also an NMPA Board Director said, “This agreement with Twitch marks another important step forward for songwriters, music publishers, and rights holders. We will never stop advocating for our creators to ensure their works are compensated and valued. Reservoir looks forward to working with Twitch on rich and innovative collaborations for our catalog.”

NMPA President & CEO David Israelite stated, “Both NMPA and Twitch are creator-focused and our respective communities will greatly benefit from this agreement, which respects the rights of songwriters and paves the way for future relationships between our publisher members, songwriters and the service. Through our discussions, Twitch has shown a commitment to valuing musicians and to creating new ways to connect them with fans in this burgeoning and exciting space.”

ABOUT RESERVOIR

Reservoir Media, Inc. is an independent music company based in New York City and with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Toronto, London, and Abu Dhabi. Reservoir is the first U.S.-based publicly traded independent music company and the first female founded and led publicly traded music company in the U.S. Founded as a family-owned music publisher in 2007, Reservoir has grown to represent over 130,000 copyrights and 36,000 master recordings with titles dating as far back as 1900 and hundreds of #1 releases worldwide. Reservoir holds a regular Top 10 U.S. Market Share according to Billboard’s Publishers Quarterly, was twice named Publisher of the Year by Music Business Worldwide’s The A&R Awards, and won Independent Publisher of the Year at the 2020 Music Week Awards.

Reservoir also represents a multitude of recorded music through Chrysalis Records, Tommy Boy Records, and Philly Groove Records and manages artists through its ventures with Blue Raincoat Music and Big Life Management.

Media Contact
Reservoir Media, Inc.
Suzy Arrabito
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
[email protected]
www.reservoir-media.com
Investor Contact
Alpha IR Group
Jackie Marcus or Mike Dwyer
[email protected]

