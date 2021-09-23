Logo
Advantage Solutions Announces Client Spotlight Conference Call with Upfield

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Solutions Inc. ( ADV) (“Advantage”) today announced that the company will host a client spotlight conference call with Upfield, the largest plant-based consumer product company in the world, on October 6, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

During the call, Advantage CEO Tanya Domier and Upfield Regional CEO for the Americas Tim Brown will discuss the evolution of the strong Upfield/Advantage partnership, the state of play across consumer packaged goods, and the full suite of solutions they deploy together. Dan Riff, Chief Strategy and Investor Relations Officer, will moderate and field questions from the audience.

Tanya noted, “Upfield is a pioneering and inspiring purpose-driven company, and a client that collaborates with us to create winning opportunities in a dynamic marketplace. We learn from this strong relationship every day and are eager to bring our solutions to life by telling this story to a broader audience.”

The call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 1-877-407-4018 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8471. A replay will be available two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the live call and the replay is 13723244. The dial-in replay will be available until October 13, 2021.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by registering at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146568. The webcast link will allow for participants to submit questions to management to be answered during the live Q&A session at the conclusion of the call. The webcast replay will be available at https://ir.advantagesolutions.net/ until October 6, 2022.

About Advantage Solutions
Advantage Solutions is a leading business solutions provider committed to driving growth for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers through winning insights and execution. Advantage’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions — including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services — help brands and retailers across a broad range of channels drive consumer demand, increase sales and achieve operating efficiencies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, Advantage has offices throughout North America and strategic investments in select markets throughout Africa, Asia, Australia and Europe through which it services the global needs of multinational, regional and local manufacturers. For more information, please visit advantagesolutions.net.

About Upfield
Upfield strives to make people healthier and happier with nutritious and delicious plant-based food that is good for you and for our planet, with packaging that is free from plastic. Upfield is the #1 producer of plant-based spreads globally, with iconic brands FLORA, RAMA, BLUE BAND, PROACTIV, BECEL, and COUNTRY CROCK. Headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and with offices across the globe, Upfield serves both chefs and foodies in 95 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit upfield.com/investors.

Investors:
Dan Riff
Chief Investor Relations & Strategy Officer
Advantage Solutions
[email protected]

Media:
Will Minton
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
Advantage Solutions
[email protected]

