Stealth BioTherapeutics Presents Positive SBT-272 Preclinical Data at International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society Virtual Congress 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stealth BioTherapeutics Presents Positive SBT-272 Preclinical Data at International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society Virtual Congress 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Clinical-stage product candidate SBT-272 shows promise in neurodegenerative disease model

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (Nasdaq: MITO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, announced today the presentation of new promising data from a study evaluating the effects of SBT-272 in a murine model of Parkinson's disease (PD). SBT-272 is a novel, clinical-stage mitochondria-targeted product candidate which is known to cross the blood-brain barrier. The data were presented at the International Parkinson and Movement Disorder Society Virtual Congress 2021.

Stealth_BioTherapeutics_Logo.jpg

In the study, mice were injected with viral particles that over-express human A53T alpha-synuclein, a mutated protein found in PD, in the substantia nigra, which is an area of the brain that plays a critical role in modulating motor movement. Following the injection, the mice displayed PD pathology, including a significant loss of dopaminergic neurons, which are responsible for relaying messages that control voluntary body movement. In addition, the animals displayed aggregation of alpha-synuclein and markers of neuroinflammation. Systemic daily administration of SBT-272 at two different doses significantly protected against the loss of dopaminergic neurons and the aggregation of pathological alpha-synuclein. In addition, the higher dose of SBT-272 significantly reduced two different markers of neuroinflammation. Overall, the data demonstrate that SBT-272 has a neuroprotective effect in this model of PD.

The neuroprotection activity observed in the PD model was supported by an additional collaborative study between Stealth BioTherapeutics and investigators from the Latvian Institute for Organic Synthesis. In this study, systemic SBT-272 treatment protected brain mitochondria against damage caused by ischemic stroke. Taken together, these data highlight the potential of SBT-272 as a systemically administered therapy for treating neurodegenerative diseases.

"We are excited about the promise of SBT-272 as a potential therapeutic for neurodegenerative diseases," said Chief Executive Officer Reenie McCarthy. "These encouraging data in a model of PD add to our growing body of evidence in preclinical models of ALS and other neurodegenerative disorders, providing early therapeutic directions as we plan to advance SBT-272 in dose-ranging Phase 1 clinical studies early next year in addition to initiating chronic toxicology studies to support Phase 2 initiation."

About Stealth

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Mitochondria, found in nearly every cell in the body, are the body's main source of energy production and are critical for normal organ function. Dysfunctional mitochondria characterize a number of rare genetic diseases and are involved in many common age-related diseases, typically involving organ systems with high energy demands such as the heart, the eye, and the brain. We believe our lead product candidate, elamipretide, has the potential to treat both rare metabolic cardiomyopathies, such as Barth syndrome, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Friedreich's ataxia, rare mitochondrial diseases entailing nuclear DNA mutations, as well as ophthalmic diseases entailing mitochondrial dysfunction, such as dry age-related macular degeneration and Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy. We are evaluating our second-generation clinical-stage candidate, SBT-272, and our new series of small molecules, SBT-550, for rare neurological disease indications following promising preclinical data. We have optimized our discovery platform to identify novel mitochondria-targeted compounds which may be nominated as therapeutic product candidates or utilized as mitochondria-targeted vectors to deliver other compounds to mitochondria.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those regarding the potential of SBT-272 to target mitochondrial dysfunction, the potential of SBT-272 as a treatment for neurodegenerative diseases such as PD and ALS, and Stealth's plans, strategies and expectations for its preclinical and clinical advancement of SBT-272 and its other pipeline candidates. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Stealth BioTherapeutics' beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "expect," "hope," "plan," "potential," "possible," "will," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "may," "predict," "project," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Stealth BioTherapeutics may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, including: Stealth BioTherapeutics' ability to obtain additional funding and to continue as a going concern; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the ability to successfully demonstrate the efficacy and safety of Stealth BioTherapeutics' product candidates and future product candidates; the preclinical and clinical results for Stealth BioTherapeutics' product candidates, which may not support further development and marketing approval; investigational review boards at clinical trial sites and publication review bodies, which may affect the initiation, timing and progress of preclinical studies and clinical trials of Stealth BioTherapeutics product candidates; Stealth BioTherapeutics' ability to obtain and maintain requisite regulatory approvals and to enroll patients in its planned clinical trials; unplanned cash requirements and expenditures; competitive factors; and general economic and market conditions. These and other risks which are described in greater detail under the caption "Risk Factors" included in the Stealth BioTherapeutics' most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as well as in any future filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Except as required by law, Stealth BioTherapeutics does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements made by us to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Investor Relations

Stern Investor Relations
Janhavi Mohite, 212-362-1200
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE16135&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stealth-biotherapeutics-presents-positive-sbt-272-preclinical-data-at-international-parkinson-and-movement-disorder-society-virtual-congress-2021-301383364.html

SOURCE Stealth BioTherapeutics Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE16135&Transmission_Id=202109230730PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE16135&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment