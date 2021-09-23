Logo
Gaming Technologies Engages KCSA Strategic Communications for Investor Relations Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: GMGT) ("Gametech" or the "Company"), a software platform provider and owner of the Mexico-based interactive regulated online casino and sports betting and gaming brand www.Vale.mx, announced today that it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications ("KCSA") to provide investor relations services.

Gametech has engaged KCSA to enhance its visibility and profile in the financial community, as the Company continues to build its position in the online gaming and gambling markets. KCSA has been tasked with increasing the Company's engagement with current and potential investors, as well as working closely with Company management to develop and execute a comprehensive communications and capital markets strategy.

"As we move forward in our strategy of building global gaming brands, we have retained KCSA to bolster our outreach efforts, and increase visibility with all stakeholders," said Jason Drummond, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gametech. "Our recent partnerships with Ortiz Gaming and Playboy demonstrate Gametech's ability to deliver engaging, localized online gaming content on our platform. We are at a very exciting stage of growth and we look forward to working with KCSA."

Jeffrey Goldberger, Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, commented, "KCSA is thrilled to partner with Gametech and to support its investor communications objectives. As a rapidly growing provider of online gaming solutions to leading casinos and consumer brands, Gametech has quickly established itself as a significant player in this fast-growing segment of the online gaming space. We have tremendous confident in Gametech management's ability to scale the business and to capture a sizeable share of the online gaming market."

About Gaming Technologies

Gaming Technologies ("Gametech") develops games, leverages leading third-party games, and operates a B2B gaming platform to enable land-based casinos, consumer brands and media company partners in regulated markets to rapidly leverage a branded online gambling presence while putting players first. In partnership with Big Bola Casinos, Gametech owns www.vale.mx, a regulated online casino and sports betting site in Mexico. For more information, visit www.gametech.com.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning the Company, the Company's planned online machine learning platform, the Company's business plans, any future commercialization of the Company's online learning solutions, potential customers, business objectives and other matters. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "look forward," and other similar expressions, among others. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Risks facing the Company and its planned platform are set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC. Except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=NY16439&sd=2021-09-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-technologies-engages-kcsa-strategic-communications-for-investor-relations-services-301383553.html

SOURCE Gaming Technologies

