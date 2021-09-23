State of Wisconsin Selects Unisys to Provide Cloud-Based Contact Center Solution

PR Newswire

BLUE BELL, Pa. and MADISON, Wis., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today announced that it has signed an agreement with the State of Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), a new Unisys client, to provide a cloud-based contact center solution that will improve the experience of how citizens interact with government. Signed in the second quarter, the new platform provides the DWD with the scalability and flexibility to address the constantly-evolving needs of government programs.

The solution better connects citizens to various government programs, including unemployment insurance, employment and training, and worker's compensation. It will further allow the DWD to enhance its existing communication channels, including chat and text, as well as provide the ability to better monitor interactions and enhance real-time reporting. It will also position the agency to advance its roadmap for the next generation of digital user experience and robotic process automation and artificial intelligence tools.

"DWD is working to systematically modernize and upgrade Wisconsin's unemployment insurance program with a laser focus on improving the customer experience," said DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek. "The Unisys web-based delivery system is one component of that effort, leveraging the benefits of the cloud to improve timeliness and effectiveness in connecting people with the services they need."

As part of the agreement, Unisys will provide the NICE CXone contact center solution, a leading global cloud customer experience platform. CXone is also integrated with Unisys' InteliServe™️ platform, which is powered by automation and AI and transforms the traditional workplace into an intelligent platform that delivers a frictionless employee experience.

"Our extensive expertise in both cloud and digital workplace solutions has uniquely positioned us to understand and create a tailored approach for the DWD," said Shawn Kingsberry, vice president and global head of Public Sector at Unisys. "We are hyper-focused on providing the innovation and leading technologies that will deliver a better user experience for our clients. By doing so, we can help our clients adapt to the changing demands of the market and achieve the right outcomes for their organizations."

Leading global analyst firm NelsonHall recently named Unisys a leader in cognitive and self-healing IT infrastructure management services and has also named Unisys a Leader in the vendor evaluation for Cloud Infrastructure Brokerage, Orchestration & Management. More than 200 government agencies worldwide use Unisys solutions. For more information on Unisys' Public Sector solutions, click here.

Unisys is a global IT solutions company that delivers successful outcomes for the most demanding businesses and governments. Unisys offerings include digital workplace solutions, cloud and infrastructure solutions, enterprise computing solutions, business process solutions and cybersecurity solutions. For more information on how Unisys delivers for its clients across the commercial, financial services and government markets, visit www.unisys.com.

