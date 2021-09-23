CNO Financial Group and OneAmerica Collaborate to Bring The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators Program to Indianapolis-Area Schools

PR Newswire

CARMEL, Ind., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group and OneAmerica® today announced a joint collaboration with The Actuarial Foundation to bring the national Math Motivators program to Indianapolis-area schools.

Math Motivators is a national program that cultivates better math understanding skills for local middle and high school students at qualifying schools. The multi-year sponsorship by CNO and OneAmerica will fund local resources, learning programs, and volunteers to help local junior and senior high school students prepare for the math sections of the SAT, ACT and state standardized testing.

George Washington High School in Indianapolis will be the first location to host the program with 20 students and ten volunteers. Students are paired with volunteer tutors to meet in person or virtually once a week. Tutors receive training and the tools needed to have a successful relationship throughout the school year.

"The pandemic has caused a learning loss for many students," said Jason Leppin, executive director of The Actuarial Foundation. "Now more than ever, teachers and students need the individualized tutoring, community building, and mentorship that the Math Motivators tutoring program provides. It is so gratifying to see two companies come together and provide transformational support for this program. We are beyond grateful to CNO Financial Group and OneAmerica for their collaborative commitment to giving more students access to high-quality tutoring at no cost."

"CNO is proud to support The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators program and to help more students achieve academic success with a strong math education," said Karen DeToro, chief actuary and chief risk officer of CNO Financial Group. "Through our comprehensive actuarial internship program, our college recruiting initiative and the partnership with Math Motivators, CNO is committed to introducing the next generation to actuarial and finance careers and providing opportunities for our associates to give back to the communities we call home."

"From our immersive actuarial intern program through our Pathways Junior Fellows initiative, OneAmerica is focused on helping younger generations unlock their potential through exposure to the financial services field," said Tim Bischof, senior vice president and chief actuary at OneAmerica. "Math Motivators and its proven curriculum is an inspirational way our team can connect with students in our community to reinforce critical math skills that help build their academic foundation for their future success."

The goal of Math Motivators is to close the opportunity gap to, in turn, close the achievement gap by using a volunteer-driven math tutoring program that pairs underserved middle and high school students with professionals and college students with strong mathematics backgrounds. The program curriculum focuses primarily on pre-Algebra and Algebra 1. Tutoring for more advanced subjects may be available, including SAT and ACT preparation.

Last year, Math Motivators programs were active at more than 40 sites in 20 cities across 12 states and the District of Columbia. The programs engaged more than 600 volunteers from more than 50 companies, 12 universities and four government agencies as tutors for nearly 1,000 middle and high school students.

To learn more about The Actuarial Foundation's Math Motivators program, please visit https://www.actuarialfoundation.org/math-motivators-tutoring-program/. Indianapolis-area high schools interested in participating in the program can contact Connor Jacobson of the Actuarial Foundation by email at [email protected].

About The Actuarial Foundation

The Actuarial Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization, is the only philanthropic institution for the actuarial profession in the United States. The mission of the Foundation is to enhance math education and financial literacy through the talents and resources of actuaries. The Foundation's vision is an educated public in pursuit of a secure financial future. Further information is available at: actuarialfoundation.org

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

About OneAmerica

A national provider of insurance and financial services for more than 140 years, the companies of OneAmerica help customers build and protect their financial futures. OneAmerica offers a variety of products and services to serve the financial needs of their policyholders and customers. These products include retirement plan products and recordkeeping services, individual life insurance, annuities, asset-based long-term care solutions and employee benefit plan products. Products are issued and underwritten by the companies of OneAmerica and distributed through a nationwide network of employees, agents, brokers and other sources who are committed to providing value to our customers. To learn more about our products, services and the companies of OneAmerica, visit oneamerica.com/about-us/companies-of-OneAmerica.

