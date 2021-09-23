ConvaTec Selects Veeva Vault CDMS for Biomarker Study in Wound Infections

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

ConvaTec Selects Veeva Vault CDMS for Biomarker Study in Wound Infections

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Veeva Vault CDMS to manage clinical data for trial in detection of infections in complex wounds

PR Newswire

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that ConvaTec, a global medical products company providing therapies focused on the management of chronic conditions, has selected Veeva Vault CDMS to provide electronic data capture (EDC), coding, and data cleaning for their upcoming study on the detection of wound infections.

Veeva_Systems_Logo.jpg

To aid accurate and timely detection of wound infection in clinical practice, ConvaTec and partners have developed a new infection biomarker detection technology based on the combined measurement of the following three biomarkers: wound pH, activity of human neutrophil elastase (HNE), and myeloperoxidase (MPO) host enzymes. This proof-of-concept study will explore the effectiveness of a novel combination of biomarkers, pH, HNE, and MPO, in detecting wound infection.

A secondary objective of the trial is to explore the relationship between molecular microbiological analysis of swab samples and wound biopsies with the biomarkers pH, HNE, and MPO.

This is a multi-center, international, analytical performance study expected to take approximately 20 weeks to complete and aims to enroll between 75 and 90 subjects.

Veeva MedTech is proud to support companies like ConvaTec with Vault CDMS, a unified data management solution for clinical data capture, cleaning, and coding. For more information on Vault CDMS, visit veeva.com/VaultCDMS.

Additional Information
Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/veeva-systems
Follow @veevasystems on Twitter: twitter.com/veevasystems

About Veeva Systems
Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,100 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Contact:


Deivis Mercado
Veeva Systems
925-226-8821
[email protected]


favicon.png?sn=SF16432&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/convatec-selects-veeva-vault-cdms-for-biomarker-study-in-wound-infections-301383514.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF16432&Transmission_Id=202109230703PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF16432&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment