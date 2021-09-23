Logo
DISH Named #1 Nationally in "Overall Customer Satisfaction" by J.D. Power for Four Straight Years

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

- DISH has earned more J.D. Power Awards for customer satisfaction with TV service nationally than any other brand

- Ranked #1 in six study factors, including "Performance and Reliability" and "Features and Functionality" among nationally ranked brands

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, DISH was named #1 in Overall Customer Satisfaction with TV Service by J.D. Power nationally for the fourth year in a row in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Residential Television Service Provider Satisfaction Study. DISH is the most awarded brand nationally for customer satisfaction with TV service by J.D. Power.

DISH_Logo.jpg

"We are dedicated to going above and beyond to serve our customers, and we're proud to offer solutions and support that customers trust. Earning this J.D. Power award for a fourth year in a row is a testament to our team's service to DISH customers and the hard work we deliver every day to exceed our customers' expectations," said Erik Carlson, DISH chief executive officer. "I want to thank all of our team members and customers for making us number one for the fourth straight year."

"Our brand promise is built around 'Tuned in to You,' and focuses on listening to our customers, being advocates on their behalf and delivering the best service, technology and value in the market," said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV. "I want to give an extra-special thanks to all of our in-home service technicians, our customer service, sales and loyalty agents, and all the team members who support them. Keeping customers top of mind in everything we do is a core principle of ours and this recognition helps show our efforts."

In addition to earning #1 in "Overall Customer Satisfaction," DISH ranked #1 in six study factors, including "Performance and Reliability," "Features and Functionality," "Customer Service," "Cost of Service," "Billing and Payment" and "Communications and Promotions" among nationally ranked brands.

DISH continues to innovate with its award-winning Hopper whole-home DVR platform with features like the incorporation of Google Assistant technology into the DISH voice remote, Google Nest integration and built-in apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, YouTube, YouTube Kids, Gallery, DISHscapes and DraftKings. DISH also offers the best live and streaming programming, providing more than 100,000 on-demand titles in addition to the recently enhanced DISH Anywhere app. DISH Anywhere provides customers streaming access to premium live, on-demand and recorded content included with their service while on the go, as well as the ability to cast to TVs and display content via picture-in-picture so they never miss a minute of their favorite content.

DISH has also introduced customer service features like "MyTech," an online appointment tool available via the MyDISH app, where customers receive personalized information about their service appointment, including the picture, name and location of their DISH technician. The company also expanded its home entertainment installation services available to DISH customers, including whole-home wireless networking installation and optimization, TV mounting, security system installation, cameras and smart-home devices, and more.

About DISH
DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first virtualized, O-RAN 5G broadband network. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) is a Fortune 200 company.

favicon.png?sn=LA16781&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dish-named-1-nationally-in-overall-customer-satisfaction-by-jd-power-for-four-straight-years-301383637.html

SOURCE DISH Network Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA16781&Transmission_Id=202109230715PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA16781&DateId=20210923
