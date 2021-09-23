CTC Telecom Goes All-in With Calix to Slash Call Volumes by 37 Percent and Truck Rolls by 34 Percent

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced that CTC Telecom has completely transformed its installation and support processes with Calix services and solutions. Working with Calix+Customer+Success+Services, CTC Telecom is eliminating costly support calls and slashing OPEX by replacing consumer-grade gateways with GigaSpire%26reg%3B+BLAST+u6+systems that provide valuable subscriber data and performance insights through Calix+Support+Cloud. This unparalleled visibility into subscriber behavior and network performance yields critical insights. CTC Telecom is using these insights to massively reduce service callbacks by identifying and correcting quality issues during installation and service verification. CTC Telecom—which has provided reliable, high-quality telecommunications services throughout West Central Idaho since 1905—now boasts a first-call resolution of over 68 percent, a 37 percent decrease in call volumes, and more than 34 percent reduction in truck rolls.

Having successfully bolstered its key support metrics, CTC Telecom is now focusing on exciting subscribers with a personalized and secure Wi-Fi experience delivered by the full Revenue EDGE portfolio. Armed with Calix+Marketing+Cloud, the Command%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E%26reg%3B mobile app, and the revenue-generating applications in EDGE Suites (including Protect%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E%26trade%3B and Experience%3Cb%3EIQ%3C%2Fb%3E%26trade%3B), CTC Telecom is using real-time data insights to identify, segment, and target subscribers with personalized offerings related to usage patterns. CTC Telecom is leveraging these offerings to excite subscribers across West Central Idaho and drive new, recurring revenue streams.

“Boosting first call resolution and reducing truck rolls by such an extent would not have been possible without Calix Customer Success Services and the program’s coaching, best practices, and enablement,” said Jerry Piper, vice-president of operations at CTC Telecom. “With the help of Calix, we substantially transformed the way we conduct our operations—overhauling all of our internal training and achieving 100 percent usage of Calix Support Cloud across our customer support and network operations staff. Simply put, the working relationship between CTC’s technical support and Calix has been instrumental to our successful deployment of a differentiated subscriber experience. Going forward, 100 percent of our subscriber installs will be Calix.”

Within four months of partnering with Calix Customer Success, CTC Telecom successfully eliminated issues with consumer-grade gateways by replacing them with GigaSpire BLAST systems—and reached the 100 percent visibility the support team was striving for.

“Getting installations right the first time—with standards-based equipment and proactive training—positively impacts the subscriber experience and reduces the cost involved in repeated trips to resolve connectivity issues,” said Martha Galley, senior vice president of customer engagement and services for Calix. “By pre-empting costly support calls, CTC Telecom is now focusing on growing its value for the community and rapidly scaling as it joins other Calix customers who have sharply reduced truck rolls and associated expenses. This is exactly what the Calix Customer Success team lives for—to be a partner every step of the way and provide value that helps broadband businesses simplify operations, excite subscribers, and grow revenue.”

To learn more, read the case study, %26ldquo%3BCTC+and+Calix+Customer+Success+Transform+Operations+and+Achieve+68+Percent+First+Call+Resolution.%26rdquo%3B

About Calix

Calix%2C+Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Calix cloud and software platforms enable service providers of all types and sizes to innovate and transform. Our customers utilize the real-time data and insights from Calix platforms to simplify their businesses and deliver experiences that excite their subscribers. The resulting growth in subscriber acquisition, loyalty, and revenue creates more value for their businesses and communities. This is the Calix mission; to enable broadband service providers of all sizes to simplify, excite, and grow.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix’s business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005193/en/