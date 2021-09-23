Surrozen Announces Appointment of Liz Nguyen as Vice President and Head of Human Resources

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Surrozen Announces Appointment of Liz Nguyen as Vice President and Head of Human Resources

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen Inc. ( SRZN), a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced that Elizabeth “Liz” Nguyen has been appointed as Vice President and Head of Human Resources (HR). Ms. Nguyen brings over 20 years of experience in organizational design, talent recruitment, building a performance culture, planning and leadership development.

“Liz is joining Surrozen at a time of tremendous growth as we advance our two lead programs into the clinic and continue our momentum and progress on our broad research pipeline,” said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen. “Liz’s extensive knowledge and insight into HR strategies in the biotechnology industry will enable us to build an effective organization by growing and managing highly innovative and dynamic teams.”

Most recently, Ms. Nguyen served as the Executive Director, Head of HR Business Partnering & Interim HR Site Head of MyoKardia through its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb. In this capacity, she played a key role in building out HR strategies for MyoKardia during its growth from a privately held company to a publicly traded organization. Before joining MyoKardia, Ms. Nguyen was Director of Human Resources Business Partner at InterMune, serving as an HR Business Partner to more than 120 employees within the research and development organization. She also played a key role in developing and implementing HR integration strategies as part of InterMune’s merger with Roche-Genentech. She previously held leadership roles in human resources at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, AECOM International, Raytheon Company and ACDI/VOCA. Ms. Nguyen received her BS in Economy from Virginia Tech and a Masters in Human Resources Management from Marymount University.

“Throughout my career, I have had opportunities to lead efforts in building HR functions and programs to foster growth, development and a strong culture,” said Ms. Nguyen. “ I look forward to working with the team to continue to make Surrozen a dynamic and exciting place to work.”

About Surrozen
Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

Forward Looking Statement

These materials may contain forward-looking statements regarding Surrozen, Inc. (the “Company”). There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements can or will be achieved, and the Company makes no representations or warranties as to its actual future performance. In addition, the Company makes no warranties or representations regarding the accuracy or completeness of these materials and expressly disclaims any obligation to correct, update or revise any of these materials for any reason. The recipient of these materials should conduct its own investigation and analysis of the business of the Company and the data described in these materials.

Media Contact

Surabhi Verma, Account Director
CanaleComm
Tel.: (848) 250-0266
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzMDk4NiM0NDE3NjkxIzIxOTU5MzM=
Surrozen-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment