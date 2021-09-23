Surrozen Announces Appointment of Liz Nguyen as Vice President and Head of Human Resources

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen Inc. ( SRZN), a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced that Elizabeth “Liz” Nguyen has been appointed as Vice President and Head of Human Resources (HR). Ms. Nguyen brings over 20 years of experience in organizational design, talent recruitment, building a performance culture, planning and leadership development.



“Liz is joining Surrozen at a time of tremendous growth as we advance our two lead programs into the clinic and continue our momentum and progress on our broad research pipeline,” said Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Surrozen. “Liz’s extensive knowledge and insight into HR strategies in the biotechnology industry will enable us to build an effective organization by growing and managing highly innovative and dynamic teams.”

Most recently, Ms. Nguyen served as the Executive Director, Head of HR Business Partnering & Interim HR Site Head of MyoKardia through its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb. In this capacity, she played a key role in building out HR strategies for MyoKardia during its growth from a privately held company to a publicly traded organization. Before joining MyoKardia, Ms. Nguyen was Director of Human Resources Business Partner at InterMune, serving as an HR Business Partner to more than 120 employees within the research and development organization. She also played a key role in developing and implementing HR integration strategies as part of InterMune’s merger with Roche-Genentech. She previously held leadership roles in human resources at Onyx Pharmaceuticals, MedImmune, AECOM International, Raytheon Company and ACDI/VOCA. Ms. Nguyen received her BS in Economy from Virginia Tech and a Masters in Human Resources Management from Marymount University.

“Throughout my career, I have had opportunities to lead efforts in building HR functions and programs to foster growth, development and a strong culture,” said Ms. Nguyen. “ I look forward to working with the team to continue to make Surrozen a dynamic and exciting place to work.”

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body’s existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including inflammatory bowel disease, hepatitis, eye diseases, hearing loss, lung and airway diseases, and certain neurological disorders. For more information, please visit surrozen.com.

Forward Looking Statement

These materials may contain forward-looking statements regarding Surrozen, Inc. (the “Company”). There can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements can or will be achieved, and the Company makes no representations or warranties as to its actual future performance. In addition, the Company makes no warranties or representations regarding the accuracy or completeness of these materials and expressly disclaims any obligation to correct, update or revise any of these materials for any reason. The recipient of these materials should conduct its own investigation and analysis of the business of the Company and the data described in these materials.

Media Contact

Surabhi Verma, Account Director

CanaleComm

Tel.: (848) 250-0266

Email: [email protected]