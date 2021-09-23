Metapack Launches New Shipping Plans for Retailers

Metapack, the global leader in ecommerce delivery technology, today announced that it has launched new shipping plans for retailers around the world. From small and medium businesses to large global enterprises, the new transparent pricing models from Metapack have been launched to help retailers expand their business by providing quick and direct access to its Delivery Manager platform.

As the shift to ecommerce becomes more prevalent, it’s essential for all retailers to have access to the right scalable shipping technology and infrastructure to meet the growing delivery experience demands from consumers. Recent research highlights that 86%25+of+consumers plan to continue shopping more online after the pandemic, with 42% planning to make fewer trips to stores. Sitting alongside Metapack’s Enterprise plan, the new Essential and Professional shipping bundles are transparent and easy-to-use, providing retailers with the shipping tools needed to make order fulfillment effortless. In addition, Metapack also integrates seamlessly with ecommerce technologies, including warehouse management systems like Peoplevox and shopping cart platforms like Magento.

“We’ve created the new Essential and Professional shipping plans with small and medium businesses in mind. The retail ecosystem has rapidly evolved over the last 18 months, and businesses now need to ensure they have the capabilities to deliver easily and provide great delivery experiences to their consumers moving forward,” said Bruce Fair, CRO at Metapack. “Our new pricing plans are debunking the myth that you need to be huge corporation to access world-class shipping solutions. Access to our Delivery Manager platform isn’t expensive or complex, we’ve made it simple and easy for retailers of all shapes and sizes who are looking to grow their ecommerce business.”

Delivery Manager: Access to 400+ carriers and 4,900+ delivery service

Metapack’s Delivery Manager enables easy access to the world’s largest carrier network from a single integration, providing retailers with different delivery choices, while removing the need for costly multiple integrations. Using Delivery Manager, retailers are able leverage Metapack’s technology and intelligently select the right delivery service for each order, and quickly generate carrier compliant labels and customs documents for all shipments.

Ahead of an expected strong ecommerce peak season, it’s crucial that retailers can deliver on their promise to consumers, especially as research found that almost 40%25+of+consumers said they would not return to a retailer following a bad delivery experience. By leveraging Metapack’s technology, retailers are not only able provide more delivery choice, but also retain and create new customers.

To find out more about Metapack’s new shipping plans and their pricing, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.metapack.com%2Fpricing%2F.

About Metapack

Founded in 1999, Metapack helps ecommerce and delivery professionals meet consumers’ growing expectations of delivery, while maintaining and optimizing operational efficiency. Metapack’s SaaS solution offers a wide range of personalized delivery services, from global order tracking to simplified return procedures, through a catalogue of 400+ carriers and 4,900+ services available that span every country in the world. Thanks to Metapack, more than 550 million packages are sent annually by any of the world’s leading eCommerce retailers. Metapack is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Stamps.com (Nasdaq: STMP). Find out more: www.metapack.com

