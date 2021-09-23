Advanced Drainage Systems is Official Sustainability Partner of the Columbus Blue Jackets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Advanced Drainage Systems is Official Sustainability Partner of the Columbus Blue Jackets

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (ADS) (NYSE: WMS), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions and the second largest plastic recycling company in North America, announced today it has extended its partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets for an additional three seasons. ADS is now the Official Sustainability Partner of the Columbus Blue Jackets and the presenting sponsor of the Blue Jacket’s participation in NHL Green Week, with teams across the league showcasing and promoting environmentally conscious and sustainable activities.

ADS, a leading manufacturer of plastic drainage pipe which is often made with recycled plastics, will also continue as a presenting sponsor of the hockey club’s “Between the Pipes” fundraising initiative. As part of the initiative, ADS will donate $5 for every regulation save and $10 for every shootout save by Blue Jackets goaltenders during all games. Donations benefit the Blue Jackets Foundation, dedicated to promoting and supporting youth health and wellness in central Ohio.

“As a global company headquartered in Hilliard, Ohio, ADS is an integral partner in supporting our Green initiatives and the Blue Jackets Foundation in central Ohio, and we are pleased they are extending that support for an additional three years,” said Columbus Blue Jackets Vice President of Corporate Sponsorships Ryan Shirk. “The ADS organizational values are an excellent fit with the Blue Jackets, and the company’s commitment to sustainability aligns perfectly for our collaboration during Green Week. We look forward to continuing to amplify their commitment to our community while continuing to strengthen the association between our two outfits.”

“We’re excited to extend our partnership with the Columbus Blue Jackets and for the opportunity to jointly support two powerful causes that are incredibly important across our community,” said Scott Barbour, ADS president and CEO. “Recycling and sustainable practices are a key part of our business, so this partnership is an excellent opportunity to highlight that work while giving back to the central Ohio community where we live, work and play.”

About Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.
Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For more than 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of 63 manufacturing plants and 32 distribution centers. To learn more about ADS, please visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005567r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005567/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment