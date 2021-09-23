Stifel Hires Ed Ribaudo as Managing Director and Head of Leveraged Finance Capital Markets

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Stifel Hires Ed Ribaudo as Managing Director and Head of Leveraged Finance Capital Markets

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) today announced the hiring of Ed Ribaudo as a Managing Director and Head of Leveraged Finance Capital Markets. In this new role, Mr. Ribaudo is responsible for leading the firm’s Leveraged Finance Capital Markets and Syndicate functions and is based in Stifel’s New York City office.

Mr. Ribaudo joins Stifel from Houlihan Lokey, where he co-founded and built the firm’s syndicated leveraged finance platform, enabling it to provide underwritten commitments on broadly syndicated leveraged loans. Prior to Houlihan, he spent more than 10 years at GE Capital Markets, where he was responsible for originating, structuring, and syndicating sponsor-financed transactions in diversified industries, media & communications, healthcare, and energy for sale to the syndicated loan market. Earlier in his career, he was involved in loan sales and trading at Scotia Capital.

“Over the past several years, we have made substantial progress building out our leveraged finance and fixed income capital markets platform,” said Eric Needleman, Global Head of Fixed Income Capital Markets. “We are now taking yet another major step forward with the addition of Ed, who brings extensive credit, product, and market experience in leveraged finance. Ed will work closely with the leveraged finance team and our fixed income sales specialists to best execute non-investment-grade debt solutions on behalf of our diverse client base.”

Stifel’s Leveraged Finance Group offers a complete range of non-investment-grade debt products to assist clients in using leverage to grow, make acquisitions, and enhance value. It offers a full suite of debt products on a best-efforts and underwritten basis, including first lien and second lien credit facilities, asset-based revolving credit facilities, high-yield bonds, bridge facilities, and mezzanine financing.

Stifel Company Information

Stifel Financial Corp. (: SF) is a financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that conducts its banking, securities, and financial services business through several wholly owned subsidiaries. Stifel’s broker-dealer clients are served in the United States through Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, including its Eaton Partners business division; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc.; Miller Buckfire & Co., LLC; and Stifel Independent Advisors, LLC. The Company’s broker-dealer affiliates provide securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services to individual investors, professional money managers, businesses, and municipalities. Stifel Bank and Stifel Bank & Trust offer a full range of consumer and commercial lending solutions. Stifel Trust Company, N.A. and Stifel Trust Company Delaware, N.A. offer trust and related services. To learn more about Stifel, please visit the Company’s website at www.stifel.com. For global disclosures, please visit https://www.stifel.com/investor-relations/press-releases.

Stifel Media Relations Contact
Neil Shapiro, (212) 271-3447
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMzMDY1NCM0NDE4OTE2IzIwMDg4NTk=
Stifel-Financial-Corporation.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment