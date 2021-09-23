Overstock Announces National Charitable Partnership with Mercy Housing

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overstock.com, Inc. ( OSTK, Financial), a leading e-commerce home furnishings retailer, announces its charitable partnership with Mercy Housing, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing affordable homes to individuals and families with low incomes nationwide. As part of the partnership, Overstock commits to provide support, product donations, and employee volunteer opportunities, and to facilitate customer donations on Overstock’s website.



Mercy Housing is committed to providing homes and improving residents’ health and wellness, education, financial stability, and community engagement. Since it was founded in 1981, Mercy Housing has built strong communities and created opportunities for residents to thrive, find stability, and establish homes. Today, it owns and manages over 24,000 affordable apartment homes at 340+ properties throughout the U.S. These locations support the effort to create more stable, affordable, and healthy communities for underserved populations across the country.

“Mercy Housing’s mission is to give every person access to one of the most basic and important needs – a comfortable, affordable, and long-term home. This aligns perfectly with our vision of creating Dream Homes for All,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock. “Since we’re passionate about the home, we’re thrilled to work closely with Mercy Housing to change lives in a way that’s personal to us.”

“It takes partners like Overstock to realize our vision of providing quality housing and positively impacting the lives of residents,” said Ismael Guerrero, President and CEO of Mercy Housing. “We are grateful for Overstock’s belief in our mission to strengthen families through affordable housing and resident services. Mercy Housing is excited about our relationship with Overstock as we work to build better communities for all.”

At a local level, Overstock is collaborating with the Mercy Housing location near its Salt Lake City headquarters. Overstock will be providing fundraising, furnishings, and volunteers, and supporting Mercy Housing’s out-of-school program. This program offers residents up to the age of 18 activities and access to social and educational resources and support.

Overstock encourages customer donations to Mercy Housing through a donation option on the check-out page of Overstock’s website.

About Overstock

Overstock.com, Inc (Common Stock ( OSTK, Financial) / Series A-1 Preferred Stock (tZERO ATS:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred Stock (OTCQX:OSTBP)) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. In 2014, Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency as a form of payment and continues to do so. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

