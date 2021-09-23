Hollister's New Back-To-School Collection Aims to Help Close the BIPOC Education Gap

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co., a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF), is furthering its long-term partnership with The Academy Group, a non-profit organization devoted to unlocking opportunity for youth from the most resilient communities. For the fall season, Hollister and The Academy Group have co-created a unique product collection that is dedicated to driving awareness about the education gap in the BIPOC community.



Students from The Academy Group collaborated with BIPOC Hollister associates to discuss themes around this important issue and create empowering messages for their communities, such as “EVOLVE TRANSFORM GROW” and “BUILDING A BETTER WORLD TOGETHER,” which are featured across t-shirts and hoodies. The collection is available now at www.hollisterco.com while supplies last. Hollister will also donate $180,000 directly to The Academy Group to help drive real change in closing the education gap.

“The Academy Group is proud to partner with Hollister to help close the opportunity gap for students from resilient communities,” said Dr. Gregory Jones, Executive Director at The Academy Group. “This partnership is critically important as students return to school after a year that has resulted in loss of learning due to the pandemic.”

Hollister first announced its partnership with The Academy Group in December 2020. Since then, the brand has donated $270,000 as part of its ongoing pledge to partner with the voices, movements, and people who are working to uplift the BIPOC community. This is the second co-created collection between Hollister and The Academy Group following the launch of a Black History Month collection earlier this year.

“We always aim to ensure our teen customers feel confident in the world they live in – which is why we are honored to continue our partnership with The Academy Group, an organization that fosters both individual and large-scale change,” said Kristin Scott, Global Brand President at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We hope this new collection promotes togetherness, provides inspiration for change, and highlights how we can all continue to support the BIPOC community.”

To learn more about the back-to-school collection and hear from The Academy Group students, tune in to Hollister’s Instagram Live series, Volume ON, on September 24.

About Hollister Co.

The quintessential retail brand of the global teen consumer, Hollister Co. believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone. At Hollister, summer isn’t just a season, it’s a state of mind. Hollister creates carefree styles designed to make all teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin, so they can live in a summer mindset all year long, whatever the season.

Hollister is a division of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (: ANF) and is sold through approximately 495 stores worldwide and www.hollisterco.com globally.

About The Academy Group

Fueled by the belief that talent is ubiquitous, the Academy Group unlocks opportunity for young people from the most resilient communities to realize their full potential.

