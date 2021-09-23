Avantax Welcomes Newest Members of Senior Leadership Team

DALLAS, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avantax®, a leader in tax-focused financial planning, has added Chief of Staff, Holly Manton, and Vice President of Software Engineering, Suman Aluru, to the company’s Senior Leadership Team.



As Chief of Staff, Manton’s focus includes streamlining strategic projects and initiatives and maximizing synergies across departments to best serve the firm’s Financial Professionals. Since joining the firm in 2004, Manton has worked with Financial Professionals in several operational roles, including Client Services, Premium Wealth Management Support, and as a Senior Relationship Manager. Manton also worked for Avantax’s parent company, Blucora, Inc. ( BCOR), on the Corporate Strategy team where she helped simplify complex business problems, identify and build business strategies, and provide data-driven insights and solutions for Blucora, Avantax and TaxAct®, the digital tax software business of Blucora.

Aluru joins Avantax from 7-Eleven, Inc., where he served as the Head of Finance and Accounting technology; prior to that, he led the first digital journey of accounting, asset transfer and wealth management financial planning as the Director of Digital Technology at Charles Schwab. At Avantax, Aluru leads the strategic transformation of Avantax platforms to further enhance the experience of Avantax Financial Professionals.

“Holly and Suman bring significant skills, experience and strategic value to the leadership team at Avantax, and I couldn’t be more pleased to welcome them to these critical leadership roles,” said Todd Mackay, President of Avantax Wealth Management®. “Holly’s experience working with our Financial Professionals brings priceless perspective and know-how, and Suman’s extensive experience in digital transformation and building high-performance teams further strengthen our leadership team. I look forward to seeing the value Holly and Suman will create for Avantax and our Financial Professionals.”

