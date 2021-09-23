Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Logo
Marketwired
Sep 23, 2021
FALLS CHURCH, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (: NOC) announced today that its third quarter 2021 financial results will be posted on its investor relations website on Oct. 28, 2021. Prior to the market opening, and after the filing of the earnings release on Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the company will issue an advisory release notifying the public of the availability of the complete and full text earnings release on the company’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com.

The company’s third quarter 2021 conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Kathy Warden, chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Dave Keffer, chief financial officer, will review third quarter 2021 results. The conference call will be webcast live on Northrop Grumman’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com. Replays of the call will be available on the Northrop Grumman website for a limited time. Presentations may be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company’s investor relations home page.

Northrop Grumman solves the toughest problems in space, aeronautics, defense and cyberspace to meet the ever evolving needs of our customers worldwide. Our 90,000 employees define possible every day using science, technology and engineering to create and deliver advanced systems, products and services.

Note: Statements in this press release, and statements to be made on the conference call, including in any accompanying materials, contain or may contain statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “believe,” “estimate,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “trends,” “goals” and similar expressions generally identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release or the date of the call, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and inherently involve a wide range of risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. A discussion of these risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:Vic Beck (Media)
703-280-4456 (office)
[email protected]
Todd Ernst (Investors)
703-280-4535 (office)
[email protected]
