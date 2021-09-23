Lovesac is Bringing the Showroom Experience to the Customer with Mobile Concierge

PR Newswire

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lovesac Company (Nasdaq: LOVE), the home furnishing brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch™, is celebrating the launch of Mobile Concierge in the Seattle and Washington, D.C. areas. This fully equipped mobile showroom brings a personalized and curated shopping experience directly to customers' homes. Since adding showroom and virtual appointments, as well as interactive Facebook Live demos last year, Mobile Concierge is the latest example of Lovesac's commitment to finding new ways to reach customers and share its brand and product.

Inside Mobile Concierge, customers can receive a live demonstration on how Sactionals work, check out the latest Lovesac product innovations, experience the different Sactionals fill types, touch and feel a variety of fabric Cover options, and design their own Sactionals setup to perfectly fit their space and style. Customers can then make their purchase with the Lovesac associate for products to be delivered to their home in as little as 1-2 weeks.

"We wanted to create a new way for customers to shop our products, free from the stress of busy shopping centers and limited parking," said Shawn Nelson, Lovesac CEO and founder. "We decided to bring the showroom right to the customers' home with a one-on-one, tailored shopping experience. Mobile Concierge is a fully functional showroom allowing customers to shop our expanding line of products, try out new innovations, and feel the benefits of Total Comfort™ before they make a purchase. Mobile Concierge will also play an important role as we add new programs supporting our Circle to Consumer operating philosophy, which is focused on creating long-term relationships with customers through long-term focused products and programs."

Starting on September 22nd and September 29th, customers in the Washington, D.C. and Seattle areas can book an appointment with Mobile Concierge online at Lovesac.com/Mobile-Concierge. The mobile showroom will arrive at the customer's home for the appointment, during which a knowledgeable Lovesac associate will provide an interactive demo, allowing the customer to learn about the rearrangeable, changeable, washable, and endlessly adaptable Sactionals platform. Customers will also engage in a design consultation to create and customize a personal Sactionals configuration, select Cover and fill type, and add accessories.

Lovesac continues to explore other markets for Mobile Concierge and plans to roll out this service in additional markets in the second half of 2021.

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life® approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers' lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.

To learn more about Lovesac, Sactionals, and Mobile Concierge, or to book an interview, contact Nate Zubal, [email protected] or visit www.lovesac.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lovesac-is-bringing-the-showroom-experience-to-the-customer-with-mobile-concierge-301383909.html

SOURCE Lovesac