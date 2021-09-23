BMO's 17th Annual Equity Through Education Trading Day Raises C$1.6 Million to Promote Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

PR Newswire

Annual program donates a day's worth of trading commissions generated by BMO Capital Markets globally

Has raised over C$28 million and supported more than 5000 students since its inception in 2005

TORONTO, NEW YORK, and LONDON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BMO Capital Markets today announced that its 2021 Equity Through Education (ETE) trading day, held on September 22, 2021, raised C$1.6 million toward educational assistance for students in North America and the UK.

Every year BMO donates 100 per cent of one day's institutional equity trading commissions in North America and Europe to charities that provide scholarships, bursaries, mentoring programs and development opportunities to underprivileged students to help them achieve their potential.

"BMO's Equity Through Education trading day has been going strong for 17 years, helping us Boldly Grow the Good in business and life. The program helps build diversity, equity and inclusion through financial aid and development programs to benefit bright and deserving students across North America and the UK," said Dan Barclay, CEO and Group Head, BMO Capital Markets. "We're proud to partner with organizations that have a lifelong impact on young people, many of whom have made their professional home at BMO over the years."

"As a graduate of the Financial Women's Association/BMO Capital Markets Baruch Mentorship Program I'm so grateful for the life-changing mentoring I received and the chance to experience two great summer internships at BMO. Not only did the BMO Scholarship help my family, I feel like it has launched me toward a very promising future," said Jenny He, a recent BMO recruit.

The proceeds from this year's Equity Through Education trading day will go to the following nine charities:

Since its inception in 2005, the program has raised over $28 million and helped more than 5000 students achieve their academic potential. For more information, visit Our Culture .

About BMO Financial Group

Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a highly diversified financial services provider - the 8th largest bank, by assets, in North America. With total assets of $971 billion as of July 31, 2021, and a team of diverse and highly engaged employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, BMO Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bmos-17th-annual-equity-through-education-trading-day-raises-c1-6-million-to-promote-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-301383814.html

SOURCE BMO Financial Group