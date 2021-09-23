Logo
Igenity® Branded Calves Top Livestock Sales Throughout US

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEOGEN Igenity Profiles provide producers and buyers with a risk management tool in an uncertain marketplace.

PR Newswire

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 23, 2021

LINCOLN, Neb., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NEOGEN Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) has a marketing tool available for cattle producers that helps to mitigate the risk associated with purchasing calves in the marketplace. The Igenity Branded program, initially launched in 2019 as a partnership between NEOGEN and Superior Livestock, provides a secondary marketing avenue to producers currently utilizing the Igenity Beef or Igenity Feeder genetic tools.

Through the use of NEOGEN's Igenity® genomic profiles, an animal's genetic merit for various traits across commercial cattle of all weight classes and breeds is quantified. Producers can then market their calves for sale through Igenity Branded. Calves tested through the Igenity Branded program are classified into three different marketing groups, based on their average Igenity Terminal or Maternal Index: Elite, Premier, and Choice. For a load to qualify as Igenity Branded, producers must test at least 35 percent of their calf crop.

Igenity-tested calves have highlighted the summer sales season, earning an average premium of over $591 per head.

"Our nation's cattle feeders see the true value in being able to manage risk, and they are willing to pay for it," said Kenny Stauffer, Director of Beef Genomics Sales for NEOGEN. "With calves tested and verified through Igenity Branded tests, they will know how the cattle will perform in the yard and the animal's grid potential before they even arrive, helping to manage the risk that cattle feeders experience when buying calves."

"Cattle can look similar, and yet the way those cattle feed and the final margins can vary drastically," said Clint Barry, a Superior Livestock Representative. "Cattle buyers and feeders alike can see under the hide with tools like Igenity Feeder and evaluate the true potential of a load of cattle prior to purchasing."

For more information about the Igenity product portfolio, contact NEOGEN at 877.443.6489 or visit neogen.com.

NEOGEN Corporation develops and markets comprehensive solutions dedicated to food and animal safety. The company's Food Safety segment markets dehydrated culture media and diagnostic test kits to detect foodborne bacteria, natural toxins, food allergens, drug residues, plant diseases, and sanitation concerns. NEOGEN's Animal Safety segment is a leader in the development of genomic solutions along with the manufacturing and distribution of a variety of animal healthcare products, including diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, veterinary instruments, wound care, and disinfectants.

1Sale prices and premiums based on similar groups and weighted cattle as well as the market for a given day, as listed on http://www.superiorlivestock.com/. Individual premiums may vary.

CONTACT:

Madeline Moors, Senior Marketing Manager


541.786.1825, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DE17108&sd=2021-09-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igenity-branded-calves-top-livestock-sales-throughout-us-301383906.html

SOURCE NEOGEN Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE17108&Transmission_Id=202109230845PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE17108&DateId=20210923
