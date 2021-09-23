Logo
Nuance Ranked #1 Solutions Provider by Black Book Research Across Speech Recognition and Clinical Documentation Improvement

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Nuance maintains the highest industry satisfaction ranking in AI-powered CDI, speech recognition and clinical intelligence solutions essential for delivering value-based care

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) today announced that it has once again ranked highest in customer satisfaction by Black Book Research for AI-powered clinical documentation improvement (CDI), speech recognition and clinical intelligence solutions essential for improving financial and patient outcomes and delivering quality care. The Black Book survey is based on 4,220 responses from 3,744 clinician practices and 315 hospitals and demonstrates Nuance's continued leadership and forward-thinking vision for the future of healthcare.

Ninety-four percent of physician groups and practice associations participating in the survey confirmed the need to build more successful CDI programs to meet the complex challenges of outpatient services as practices transition to new payment schemes with payers. Nuance solutions, which use speech recognition and clinical decision support tools to reduce administrative burdens and improve clinical workflow efficiency, secured the highest client satisfaction rating in the following categories:

  • End-to-End Coding, CDI, CAC Solutions - Medical Practices, Ambulatory Care & Physicians for the ninth consecutive year
  • End-to-End Coding, CDI, CAC Solutions - Inpatient Hospitals & Health Systems for the fourth consecutive year
  • Speech Recognition and Clinical Intelligence Solutions – Hospitals, Physician Practices, Emergency Departments, and Imaging facilities for the second consecutive year

Within the three categories, Nuance consistently rated highest in operational excellence across more than half of the 18 performance criteria, including strategic alignment with client goals; trust, transparency, and ethics; integration and interfaces; financial and managerial viability; and best in breed process improvement.

The annual ranking demonstrates Nuance's success with cloud-based AI solutions including Nuance CDE One and Nuance Dragon Medical One.

"As the industry continues to embrace AI-powered solutions to transform care delivery, Nuance continues to deliver products that help unburden clinicians, radiologists, and care teams with efficient new ways to capture clinical information," said Diana Nole, executive vice president and general manager, healthcare division at Nuance. "We're honored to be recognized in Black Book's annual ranking as it demonstrates Nuance's ongoing commitment to deliver innovative solutions that have the power to transform people's lives."

For 20 years, Black Book has polled vendor satisfaction across more than thirty industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe, including healthcare, and is recognized as a top 25 international market research firm.

"For the last decade, our research has shown that Nuance's AI-powered, cloud-based solutions play a critical role in supporting healthcare organizations' ability to deliver financial and quality outcomes at scale," said Doug Brown, founder and president of Black Book Research. "By accelerating workflow and improving clinical documentation with intelligence and front-end speech recognition, healthcare organizations can ensure the integrity and timeliness of reimbursements while freeing up staff resources to focus on delivering high-quality patient care."

To learn more about Nuance's AI-powered and cloud-based healthcare solutions, click here.

About Nuance Communications
Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is a technology pioneer with market leadership in conversational AI and ambient intelligence. A full-service partner trusted by 77 percent of U.S. hospitals and 85 percent of the Fortune 100 companies worldwide, Nuance creates intuitive solutions that amplify people's ability to help others.

Trademark reference: Nuance and the Nuance logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Nuance Communications, Inc., or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact
Nuance Communications
Caitlyn Keating
+1.781.565.8926
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL16151&sd=2021-09-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nuance-ranked-1-solutions-provider-by-black-book-research-across-speech-recognition-and-clinical-documentation-improvement-301383311.html

SOURCE Nuance Communications, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL16151&Transmission_Id=202109230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL16151&DateId=20210923
