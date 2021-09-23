Universal Technical Institute and IGNITE Worldwide Announce Education Partnership to Support More Women Entering the Skilled Trades

PR Newswire

PHOENIX and MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and IGNITE Worldwide are joining together to advance the participation and advancement of women in the skilled trades.

Program Includes $100,000 in Education Grants for 2021/2022 and Hosting On-campus Interactive STEM Learning Events

Research by both McKinsey and Harvard Business School has found that gender-diverse employers tend to be more productive and exhibit stronger financial performance relative to their non-diverse competitors. However, women represent just over 1 in 4 STEM workers. Currently, workforce demand in the transportation sector is significant nationwide, with the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimating there are approximately 100,000 new openings each year for automotive, diesel, and collision repair technicians1.

"Employers are constantly looking for more automotive and diesel technicians, certified welders, and other trained workers in the skilled trades," said Universal Technical Institute CEO Jerome Grant. "Women have traditionally been underrepresented in these sectors, but that's something we're eager to address with IGNITE Worldwide by raising awareness about the career opportunities available across the skilled trades and STEM fields."

"Since the first IGNITE Event in 2000, more than 100,000 girls have participated in the award-winning IGNITE Program, which has experienced unparalleled growth year after year as word spreads of the incredible impact and inspiration that IGNITE Events have on its students, teachers, and volunteers. By maintaining a steady, dedicated focus on introducing STEM opportunities and careers to IGNITE students, we are able to move the needle on gender and racial equity in STEM fields," said IGNITE Worldwide CEO and Founder Cathi Rodgveller.

As part of the Education Partnership, UTI is providing the following tuition grants, which can be used toward UTI programs at any of their campuses located in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas: a $25,000 grant; a $15,000 grant; a $10,000 grant; and 22 $2,000 grants. Any female or female-identifying high school senior who attends an onsite or virtual IGNITE Worldwide event will be eligible to apply for a grant by completing an application and submitting a brief essay. The scholarship application will open in October.

On Sept. 24, UTI-Avondale will host the first of more than a dozen events planned at UTI campuses nationwide over the next year. The event is an interactive opportunity for Phoenix-area female or female-identifying high school students and their families to learn more about the rewarding careers available in the transportation sector and other skilled trades. The event will include an interactive campus tour; hands-on, project-based training exercises; and a panel discussion featuring prominent leaders from across Arizona's transportation sector and other skilled trades.

About Universal Technical Institute, Inc.

Founded in 1965 and with more than 225,000 graduates in its history, Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is the nation's leading provider of technical training for automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, and also offers welding technology and computer numerical control (CNC) machining programs. The company has built partnerships with industry leaders, outfits its state-of-the-industry facilities with current technology, and delivers training that is aligned with employer needs. Through its network of 12 campuses nationwide, UTI offers post-secondary programs under the banner of several well-known brands, including Universal Technical Institute (UTI), Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute (MMI) and NASCAR Technical Institute (NASCAR Tech). The company is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona

About IGNITE Worldwide

The IGNITE Worldwide Program works to directly address the gender and racial disparity experienced in STEM fields. By reaching the students at a young age, during the school day, we are able to encourage participating students to explore non-traditional STEM opportunities at their school, after graduation, and beyond.

IGNITE Worldwide provides a sustainable, scalable, and effective program that works with teachers and other educators to reach students during the school day. The overwhelming success and increased demand of our virtual programming this past year has encouraged us to increase our Program, by expanding into rural and underserved communities throughout Washington that previously faced barriers due to location and access. The upcoming 2021-2022 school year will now include more program offerings, including not just our standard in-person events but also virtual and hybrid opportunities. By working even more closely with our educators, volunteers, and sponsors we were able to provide engaging and successful events to rural communities. Currently the IGNITE Worldwide Program primarily serves Washington State and California.

______________________ 1 Job openings include openings due to net employment changes and net replacements. See Table 1.10 Occupational separations and openings, projected 2019–29, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, www.bls.gov, viewed June 3, 2021.

