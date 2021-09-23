Logo
TrueCar Shares Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Vehicles for September 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, shares its list of best cash, lease and finance deals on new cars for September 2021.

truecar_logo.jpg

"We continue to see inventory shortages and decreased incentives across the industry due to global microchip production issues," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, there are always models that don't follow the broader trend and this month many of those models are in the utility segment," added Woolard.

TrueCar's list of best cash, lease and finance deals can help consumers cut through the noise and identify some of the best opportunities for savings in the market right now.

Best Cash, Lease and Finance Deals on New Cars
TrueCar takes a data-driven approach to deals, assessing deals across popular models, and at each incentive type (cash, lease, finance), and comparing these offers to the prior month and prior six months to surface the best monthly offers.

Cash




1.


Buick Enclave (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $51,376



Avg. Paid: $44,921



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $4,927 representing savings of 10% off MSRP.




2.


Ford EcoSport (Micro Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $25,159



Avg. Paid: $23,474



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,189 representing savings of 9% off MSRP.




3.


GMC Terrain (Compact Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $35,261



Avg. Paid: $31,658



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,067 representing savings of 9% off MSRP.




4.


Chevrolet Equinox (Compact Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $31,464



Avg. Paid: $28,016



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $2,693 representing savings of 9% off MSRP.




5.


GMC Acadia (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $45,715



Avg. Paid: $40,686



Why this is a good deal: The average cash offer on this vehicle is $3,239 representing savings of 7% off MSRP.




Lease




1.


Hyundai Kona Electric (Micro Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $44,439



Avg. Paid: $43,795



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $15,481 representing savings of 35% off MSRP.




2.


Lincoln Corsair (Luxury Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $47,339



Avg. Paid: $43,696



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $11,213 representing savings of 24% off MSRP.




3.


Hyundai Elantra (Compact Car)



Avg. MSRP: $23,745



Avg. Paid: $22,531



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,327 representing savings of 18% off MSRP.




4.


Kia Forte (Compact Car)



Avg. MSRP: $21,718



Avg. Paid: $19,409



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $3,798 representing savings of 17% off MSRP.




5.


Nissan Altima (Midsize Car)



Avg. MSRP: $30,375



Avg. Paid: $28,224



Why this is a good deal: The average lease offer on this vehicle is $4,956 representing savings of 16% off MSRP.




Finance




1.


Nissan Murano (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $42,257



Avg. Paid: $37,822



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $6,186 representing savings of 15% off MSRP.




2.


Dodge Challenger (Sporty)



Avg. MSRP: $41,908



Avg. Paid: $39,515



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,829 representing savings of 14% off MSRP.




3.


Dodge Charger (Fullsize Car)



Avg. MSRP: $44,068



Avg. Paid: $41,290



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,733 representing savings of 13% off MSRP.




4.


Ford F-150 (Fullsize Pickup)



Avg. MSRP: $56,532



Avg. Paid: $51,080



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $7,246 representing savings of 13% off MSRP.




5.


Jeep Grand Cherokee (Midsize Utility)



Avg. MSRP: $48,709



Avg. Paid: $46,266



Why this is a good deal: The average finance offer on this vehicle is $5,589 representing savings of 11% off MSRP.

Visit the TrueCar Blog for vehicle descriptions and photos.

Pricing and savings information is based on transaction data available to TrueCar as of 9/21/2021. Average cash, lease and finance savings are subject to change and individual savings may vary by factors such as location, individual vehicle attributes, dealer, credit approval, credit score, APR, applied residual value, amount financed and term. Average lease and finance payments are may vary based on similar factors as well as down payment. Average finance and lease savings based on an assumed 4.15% APR and ALG residual value benchmarks.

If you're active duty military, veteran or a family member of one, visit TrueCar Military at truecar.com/military for our Military Appreciation Package.

About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

favicon.png?sn=LA16585&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-shares-best-cash-lease-and-finance-deals-on-new-vehicles-for-september-2021-301383518.html

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA16585&Transmission_Id=202109230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA16585&DateId=20210923
