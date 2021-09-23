Stanley Black & Decker Wins 46 2021 Pro Tool Innovation Awards

PR Newswire

NEW BRITAIN, Conn., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) announced today that it has been awarded 46 Pro Tool Innovation Awards, representing best-in-class products in the construction industry. Winning products were selected based on innovative features, advanced power delivery, improved ergonomics, technological advancements, developments in jobsite safety, and overall user value. As a highly respected source in the trade space, Pro Tool Reviews tested nearly 500 tools from 89 manufacturers to determine this year's winners.

Stanley Black & Decker Product Award Highlights

Best Power Tools, Tile Saws: DEWALT 10-In. High Capacity Wet Tile Saw

DEWALT 10-In. High Capacity Wet Tile Saw Best Hand Tools, Mechanics Sets: DEWALT ToughSystem® 2.0 Tray Mechanics Tool Sets

DEWALT ToughSystem® 2.0 Tray Mechanics Tool Sets Best Hand Tools, Tape Measure: DEWALT 25-Ft. TOUGHSERIES™ Tape Measure

DEWALT 25-Ft. TOUGHSERIES™ Tape Measure Best Accessories, Circular Saw Blades: DEWALT ELITE SERIES™ Circular Saw Blades

DEWALT ELITE SERIES™ Circular Saw Blades Best Cordless Power Washers/Scrubbers: DEWALT 20V MAX* 550 PSI Cordless Power Cleaner

DEWALT 20V MAX* 550 PSI Cordless Power Cleaner Best Networking & Connectivity Products: DEWALT TOOL CONNECT™ Construction Asset Gateway

DEWALT TOOL CONNECT™ Construction Asset Gateway Best Storage, Fixed: CRAFTSMAN Welded Metal Storage Suite

CRAFTSMAN Welded Metal Storage Suite Best Handheld Vacuums: BLACK+DECKER dustbuster® 12V MAX* AdvancedClean™ Cordless Vacuum

BLACK+DECKER dustbuster® 12V MAX* AdvancedClean™ Cordless Vacuum Best Hand Tools, Adjustable Wrenches: STANLEY FATMAX® Quick Adjustable Wrench

STANLEY FATMAX® Quick Adjustable Wrench Best Software & Apps, Tool Control: LENOX 360™ Bandsaw Monitoring System

LENOX 360™ Bandsaw Monitoring System Best Hand Tools, Sockets: MAC Tools RBRT Socket Extractors

MAC Tools RBRT Socket Extractors Best Hand Tools, Multi-Bit Screwdrivers: PROTO 41-Pc Dual Ratcheting Nut and Screwdriving Set

"Innovation is the cornerstone of product development across all Stanley Black & Decker brands," said Jaime Ramirez, Executive Vice President & President of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "To deliver on our mission of empowering those who make the world, we are unwavering in our promise to provide the tools, technology, and resources professionals in the trades and construction industry need to get the job done."

One of the most notable wins is the DEWALT 25-Ft. TOUGHSERIES™ Tape Measure. In addition to an ultra-rugged housing that survives a 100 ft. drop**, the tape's new sustainable packaging is estimated to eliminate 10,000 lbs. of PVC per year, or the equivalent of more than 400,000 0.5L water bottles that will be diverted from landfills and oceans.

"Our brands are continuing to push the industry forward through groundbreaking new features that improve the user experience," said Tabata Gomez, Chief Marketing Officer of Global Tools & Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. "From Bluetooth connectivity in the DEWALT Construction Asset Gateway that allows tool inventory management across multiple jobsites, to the LENOX 360 Monitoring System that optimizes bandsaw performance through data analytics, we are committed to providing products that directly contribute to our customers' productivity and overall performance."

For more information about Stanley Black & Decker brands, visit:

DEWALT: www.dewalt.com

CRAFTSMAN: www.craftsman.com

BLACK+DECKER: www.blackanddecker.com

STANLEY: www.stanleytools.com

LENOX: www.lenoxtools.com

MAC Tools: www.mactools.com

PROTO: www.protoindustrial.com

*With respect to 20V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 20 volts. Nominal voltage is 18.; With respect to 60V MAX*: Maximum initial battery voltage (measured without a workload) is 60 volts. Nominal voltage is 54.

**Usable after 100' drop onto packed soil.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, an S&P 500 company, is a leading $14.5 billion global diversified industrial with 56,000 employees in more than 60 countries who make the tools, products and solutions to deliver on its Purpose, For Those Who Make The World. The Company operates the world's largest tools and storage business featuring iconic brands such as DEWALT, STANLEY, BLACK+DECKER and CRAFTSMAN; the world's second largest commercial electronic security company; and is a global industrial leader of highly engineered solutions.

Media Contacts:

Debora Raymond

Vice President, Public Relations

[email protected]

203-640-8054

Emily Noto

Senior Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

443-564-7446

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stanley-black--decker-wins-46-2021-pro-tool-innovation-awards-301383914.html

SOURCE Stanley Black & Decker