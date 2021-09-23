Venzee Announces 87% Surge in Product Data Submissions from Consumer Brands

PR Newswire

Increased client onboarding drives platform growth

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) ("Venzee" or the "Company"), the artificial intelligence (AI) platform for product data, announces an 87% increase in product data submissions from consumer brands since July 2021.

Increasing product data submissions are the result of growing Mesh Connector™ sales and the velocity with which the Company's AI platform efficiently sends product data from brands to retailers. This is a clear demonstration of how Venzee's value proposition is increasingly attractive to new and existing customers as it reduces costs associated with data management and accelerates revenues by increasing speed to market.

According to Chad Kaczmarek, Senior Director of Integrations at Venzee, "This growth would not be possible without our revolutionary AI platform. This 87% increase in product data submissions reinforces the importance of Venzee's investment in developing better technology over exponential resource growth to keep up with increased sales. Our advanced onboarding program provides customers with an easier, more efficient experience which also helps Venzee outpace competition and flex to surging sales."

According to DigitalCom360 , the top 100 online marketplaces accounted for $2.67 trillion of sales in 2020. Venzee Mesh Connectors™ enable brands and manufacturers to upload their entire catalogue of products and digital product attributes to over 400 of Venzee's top retail and e-tailer connections with a single click. This eliminates timely, costly and error-prone manual processes used by brands so they can quickly upload hundreds of thousands of units of product data to thousands of retailers.

John Abrams, CEO of Venzee, said, "As we continue to add new brand and retail clients to our platform, the value our platform provides to those clients increases. The same 'Network Effect' we see reflected in our recent surge numbers has been the growth catalyst for global platforms such as Amazon, eBay, Uber, and other disruptive and massively valuable solutions."

Mr. Abrams continued, "We believe brands and retailers that fail to digitally transform their supply chains to meet customer demand for more detailed, accurate product information will be displaced by those embracing modern technology platforms such as ours to survive in the new age of digital supply chain."

Radically simpler than alternatives, Venzee's Mesh Connectors™ are unique in the market, system agnostic and infinitely scalable. Venzee's intelligent platform offers partners and brands a reliable, machine-to-machine interface that accelerates the distribution of product information to any retail or e-commerce destination.

With more than 400 retail Mesh Connectors™ instantly available to brands, Venzee has become an important tool in the simplification and automation of syndication processes for consumer brands globally.

About Venzee Technologies, Inc.

Venzee (TSXV: VENZ) (OTCQB: VENZF) is the leading artificial intelligence platform for product data used by global brands to speed time to market and create competitive supply chain advantages. Venzee's intelligent platform automates inefficient last-mile retail processes with a frictionless, machine-driven solution for sending and receiving product data.

Venzee believes intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers. Venzee is building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies processes, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee unlocks shareholder value by carrying out its mission to create intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Its Mesh Connector™ product disrupts and displaces inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

