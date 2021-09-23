Target Readies Team for Holiday with More Hours, Pay & Training

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Target Readies Team for Holiday with More Hours, Pay & Training

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Target plans to provide 5 million more hours to existing team members, putting more than $75 million more into paychecks in preparation for an exceptional holiday shopping experience

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today shared plans to build on years of investments in its team by providing five million more hours to current stores team members this holiday shopping season, resulting in more than $75 million more in pay for its existing team. Through a new mobile scheduling app, the retailer will also provide all team members the opportunity to conveniently choose or swap shifts that align with their schedules.

The retailer's latest investments build on its support for team members through industry-leading starting wages, benefits, training and opportunities for career growth.

Preferred Schedules, More Hours and Flexibility

For more than a year, Target has been evolving its store staffing model to provide more stable hours and paychecks for its team, leveraging new technology and training options.

  • Preferred Schedules, More Hours: As a result of Target's work to provide team members with the schedules they desire during the holidays, hourly team members are already working nearly 15% more hours than they were a year ago, on average. The company will build on this during the holiday season by having store leaders regularly check in with existing team members to understand their scheduling preferences and offer them the opportunity to work additional hours if they're interested. As a result, the company will hire fewer seasonal team members than previous years as it invests in more flexible scheduling, training, pay and benefits for its current team.
  • On Demand Scheduling: This summer, Target launched a convenient, easy-to-use mobile scheduling app to all store team members so they can more easily pick up additional hours and switch available shifts. The app also makes it easy for those existing team members who opt to work "on demand" to pick up shifts that align with their schedules. This has quickly become a popular option among team members who are full-time students, retirees, and those who want to work less frequently.
  • Back-Up Training: Target has been offering back-up training to team members for more than a year to support in-demand areas like Order Pickup and Drive Up, which also provides team members the opportunity to work an additional 4-8 hours per week. This year, in response to business growth and feedback from the team, all store team members have the option to go through back-up training.

"Our team continues to deliver time and time again, showing incredible resilience and flexibility to meet the needs of our guests. Years of investments have helped us build an operating model within our stores that benefits our team, delivers for our guests and drives our business," said Mark Schindele, chief stores officer, Target.

"Our strategy is only possible because of Target's incredible team. We have worked to provide our team members with more consistent schedules, which means more consistent paychecks and a more consistent way to manage their life. Additionally, we are offering more hours to team members who want them and continuing our important investment in training and development. When we invest in and care for our team we know that guest service improves, turnover goes down and team members can more easily build rewarding careers at Target," said Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer, Target.

Delivering for All this Holiday Season

In its stores, Target will focus on flexibility, keeping guests and team members safe and offering easy and convenient same-day services by increasing the number of store teams supporting Drive Up and Order Pickup – tripling the number of its store fulfillment expert roles over the last two years. Throughout the holiday season, Target will continue to have dedicated front-of-store team members focused on safety and cleaning precautions. Target will also hire 100,000 seasonal team members at its stores across the country to supplement its current team, and many seasonal team members will have the opportunity to remain with Target following the holiday season.

Most Rewarding Place to Work

Target invests significantly in pay, benefits and career development for its more than 350,000 team members across the country.

  • In 2020, Target invested an additional $1 billion more in the well-being, health and safety of team members compared with 2019, including its industry-leading move to a $15 starting wage for all team members, five pandemic-related recognition bonuses and a number of coronavirus benefits which have recently transitioned into ongoing benefits.
  • Target awarded all frontline hourly full-time and part-time team members in stores, distribution centers and contact centers a $200 recognition bonus in July, 2021.
  • Target recently announced it will offer its U.S.-based part-time and full-time team members the most comprehensive debt-free education assistance program available in the retail industry.

How to Apply

Interested candidates can visit TargetSeasonalJobs.com to apply for seasonal store and distribution center positions and learn more about permanent roles here. Store leaders will conduct pre-scheduled interviews with applicants who apply online to discuss Target's dynamic, team-oriented culture. To further ensure team member and applicant safety, virtual and pre-recorded video interviews will continue to be leveraged this year. Prospective distribution center candidates who apply online will also have a contactless hiring experience.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

Target_Corporation___Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG16291&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/target-readies-team-for-holiday-with-more-hours-pay--training-301383744.html

SOURCE Target Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG16291&Transmission_Id=202109230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG16291&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment