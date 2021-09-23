Logo
Cloudera Shines Educational Spotlight on Data and AI with Children's Book for 8- to 12-year-olds

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

"A Fresh Squeeze on Data" aims to make data and AI more interesting and accessible for kids

PR Newswire

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced "A Fresh Squeeze on Data," a downloadable children's book that explains simple ways to problem solve with data in a manner that kids can understand. The book was created in partnership with education company ReadyAI, with the goal of making data and AI more interesting and accessible to 8- to 12-year-olds.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8891851-cloudera-data-ai-childrens-book-a-fresh-squeeze-on-data/

Available on Amazon, "A Fresh Squeeze on Data," explains complex data concepts, including Machine Learning model training and data bias, in simple terms. The book was written by ReadyAI's team of educators, who specialize in providing K-12 students with an inclusive approach to learning and advancing AI and technology concepts.

As part of this initiative, Cloudera and ReadyAI sponsored the Ulbrich Boys & Girls Club's "Summer Brain Gain" summer camps in North Haven and Wallingford, Connecticut, where new programs like "homework buddy" for virtual learning were piloted along with "Summer Brain Gain" courses which add additional curriculum to aid educators. The Ulbrich Boys & Girls Club will incorporate the book and lesson plans related to the book into local schools this Fall.

"Since March 2020, students have had a school experience unlike any other. At our Boys & Girls Club organization, we have seen STEM courses in particular become challenging in a virtual learning environment," said Carlos Collazo, Executive Director at Ulbrich Boys & Girls Club. "Through the new book and other activities, Cloudera and ReadyAI are making technical subjects like data and AI easier for our students to understand."

Cloudera believes data drives better decisions and moves businesses forward. The company is innovating and helping Fortune 500 transform and grow because they can make better data-driven decisions at the accelerated pace we live and work in today.

"Here at Cloudera, we know it's important to understand where data comes from and how it can be used to make good predictions and decisions," said Scott Aronson, chief operating officer at Cloudera. "Data can help us find the best solutions for people, our natural resources, and our communities. The possibilities are limitless - just like they are for kids."

"For most children, AI will soon be their co-workers, drivers, customer service reps, radiologists, in short - a natural part of their lives. Our children have the right to be AI-educated so they can thrive intellectually, emotionally, and morally alongside AI," said ReadyAI CEO Rooz Aliabadi. "We are proud to partner with Cloudera, who also recognizes this mission, to publish 'A Fresh Squeeze on Data' that encourages children to transform from passive spectators of technology disruption to active participants of positive change in their local communities and the world."

To download "A Fresh Squeeze on Data" visit Amazon or the book's website. For additional enterprise resources and research on data, AI and ML, visit Cloudera Fast Forward Labs.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Activities_1632241210926-HR.jpg
WhyWeWrote_1632241210736-HR.jpg
EradicatingBias_1632241211915-HR.jpg
LessonPlan_1632258838152-HR.jpg
Cloudera_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=AQ14226&sd=2021-09-23 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cloudera-shines-educational-spotlight-on-data-and-ai-with-childrens-book-for-8--to-12-year-olds-301383321.html

SOURCE Cloudera

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ14226&Transmission_Id=202109230805PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ14226&DateId=20210923
