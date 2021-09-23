Zelira™ Launches RAF FIVE™ Acne Treatment Products Through Its Dermatology Focused Subsidiary

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ZLD) (OTCQB: ZLDAF), a global leader in the research and development of clinically validated cannabinoid medicines, is pleased to announce the US launch of the Zelira Dermatology Business' first product line, RAF FIVE™, through its dermatology subsidiary Ilera Derm LLC ("Zelira Dermatology").

FIVE™ line is Zelira's first step into the acne medication market valued at more than US$11 billion worldwide.

The five-product RAF FIVE™ line consists of the Wash Away Gel Cleanser Acne Treatment, Spot On Acne Treatment, Kick Off Hydrating Lotion Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, After Hours Moisturizing Lotion Acne Treatment, and Clear the Way Acne Treatment Pads. The products include known skin-boosting ingredients hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin, thiotaine (derived from mushrooms), and peptides. The RAF FIVE™ line is Zelira's first step into the acne medication market valued at more than US$11 billion worldwide.

Available now in the United States at www.raffive.com , RAF FIVE™ is the only skin care line in the world to feature Zylorma®, a patent-pending acne fighting complex developed by Zelira and US board-certified cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Karyn Grossman. Zylorma® uses a proprietary formulation with CBD, salicylic acid and additional botanical compounds to fight bacteria and clogged pores associated with acne, and balance sebum production to help eliminate and prevent acne breakouts. RAF FIVE™ uses pharmaceutical-grade CBD isolate derived from hemp and is THC-free.

Zelira Therapeutics CEO and Managing Director, Dr. Oludare Odumosu, commented, "I am excited to announce the launch of Zelira's Dermatology subsidiary and the RAF FIVE™ acne treatment line of skincare products. Dr. Grossman's reputation and experience in the cosmetic dermatology industry, combined with Zelira's peerless position in cannabinoid science, is the perfect combination. We have a unique opportunity to present a differentiated suite of proven acne treatment solutions to the US$11 billion acne treatment market where there is a high level of dissatisfaction with existing products and unmet needs. Zelira is staking a claim in the cannabinoid-based, over-the-counter skincare product market with our differentiated dermatology."

Dr. Karyn Grossman commented: "I am thrilled to be a part of the new Zelira Dermatology and to have teamed up with Zelira to create Zylorma™ and the RAF FIVE™ skin care line. Zelira is already known as a leader in cannabinoid research and development for the medical cannabis market, so when they offered me the opportunity to use my medical expertise alongside their ground-breaking scientific formulations to create a truly new and unique solution for acne, I couldn't pass it up. In my medical practice I've spent many years treating patients suffering from acne and have seen firsthand their struggle to find effective treatments, so I am so excited to see the results from our ongoing patient study and the marked improvement after using the RAF FIVE™ products. I believe that science has just started to skim the surface of the skin-healing properties of cannabinoids; RAF FIVE™ is only the beginning."

Zelira also conducted a rigorous industry standard consumer use study for the RAF FIVE™ franchise that showed improvement in all of the participants during the 28 day study. Results showed significant improvement as early as 7 days for some of the participants.

The RAF FIVE™ name is a tribute to the cannabinoid science on which the product is based and the man who pioneered its study. It all started from a fateful bus ride in 1964, when Raphael Mechoulam brought five kilos of hashish he received from the Israeli Police to his laboratory at the Weitzman Institute in Rehovot. With that material, he was able to first isolate and identify the psychoactive component in cannabis, tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), that had eluded scientists for decades. He ultimately identified cannabidiol (CBD) and began to unlock its amazing benefits.

Zelira's Dermatology subsidiary is currently developing several other topical products, anticipated to be launched in 2022 including anti-aging, sexual health/intimacy, and specific skin conditions such as psoriasis.

Zelira Therapeutics Ltd (ASX: ZLD) (OTCQB: ZLDAF)is a leading global biopharmaceutical company manufacturing and marketing cannabinoid-based medicines. Zelira owns a portfolio of proprietary revenue generating products and a pipeline of candidates undergoing clinical development that are positioned to access the world's largest and fastest growing markets. The Company is focused on developing and clinically validating branded cannabinoid-based medicines for the treatment of a variety of medical conditions in its Rx business, including insomnia, autism and chronic non-cancer pain.

The Company has two proprietary formulations under the HOPE™ brand that are generating revenues in Australia, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Washington D.C. with other states in the US expected to follow. Zelira is also generating revenue in Australia from its proprietary and patented Zenivol™ - a leading cannabinoid-based medicine for treatment of chronic insomnia. Zenivol™ has successfully completed the first Phase 1b clinical trial for chronic insomnia where it was found to be a safe and effective treatment. This clinical trial is published in the prestigious journal 'Sleep'. In 2020, Zelira partnered with SprinJene®Natural to develop and commercialize natural and organic oral care products under the SprinjeneCBD brand, as part of Zelira's OTC business. The SprinjeneCBD toothpaste product is the first of several scientifically formulated, hemp-derived, oral care products containing cannabinoids and based on the proprietary and patented technology of Blackseed oil and Zinc. The Company conducts its work in partnership with world-leading researchers and organizations which since inception includes Curtin University in Perth, Western Australia; the Telethon Kids Institute in Perth; the University of Western Australia, in Perth; St. Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia; and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) in the United States.

