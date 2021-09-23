Logo
Axalta announces recipients of inaugural Bright Futures Scholarships

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021

GLEN MILLS, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced the winners of its first-annual Bright Futures Scholarship Program. The 19 recipients represent a group of students who have demonstrated academic excellence, leadership, and active participation in school and community activities.

axalta_bright_futures_logo_Logo.jpg

The 2021 Axalta Bright Futures Scholarship recipients are:

  • Aman AgrawalUniversity of Houston;
  • Alejandro AlbertoUniversal Technical Institute;
  • Pagnaa Attah Nantogmah – Drexel University;
  • Jainita Chauhan –Texas A&M University;
  • Martin ChownUniversity of Michigan;
  • Sara DwivediUniversity of Michigan;
  • Jesse EfymowDrexel University;
  • Lucia FernandezVillanova University;
  • Marcelo GuzmanTexas A&M University;
  • Jack HendrzakDrexel University;
  • Tejas KarunWayne State University;
  • Ted KimUniversity of Houston;
  • Erika McCormickUniversity of Virginia;
  • Raheem RoyallUniversal Technical Institute;
  • Isaiaah Sears – Universal Technical Institute;
  • Brittany ShimanskiUniversity of Delaware;
  • Nicole TavorminaDrexel University;
  • Vivie TranTexas A&M University; and
  • Zhiwen XuUniversity of Virginia.

"We are thrilled to award Bright Futures Scholarships to these outstanding students who represent the next generation of innovators that will advance the coatings industry and the customer segments we serve," said Robert Bryant, Axalta's Chief Executive Officer. "Axalta is passionate about providing STEM and vocational opportunities to students and educators at every level in order to identify, support, and develop strong talent that will be the future workforce."

The Bright Futures Scholarship Program assists current students in college or vocational programs in underrepresented communities near Axalta facilities who are studying chemical engineering, chemistry, supply chain management, and autobody painting and repair. It not only provides monetary support to recipients, but also creates opportunities throughout the school year for the students to interact and network with Axalta technology and business leaders, as well as fellow scholarship recipients.

The company also announced it will fund an additional 16 scholarships for students studying science, engineering, and manufacturing-related trades at Lord Fairfax Community College (LFCC, soon to be known as Laurel Ridge Community College) near the Company's Front Royal, Virginia manufacturing site. The Bright Futures Scholarship Program further solidifies Axalta's 40-year history and commitment to that community.

To learn more about Axalta Bright Futures and the Scholarship Program, visit www.axalta.com/brightfutures.

About Axalta
Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Contact
Jessica Iben
M +1.267.398.8163
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=PH15669&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-announces-recipients-of-inaugural-bright-futures-scholarships-301383049.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH15669&Transmission_Id=202109230830PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH15669&DateId=20210923
