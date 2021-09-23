Ontario Systems to Offer New Digital Patient Engagement Solution via Flywire Partnership

PR Newswire

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ontario Systems, a leading provider of enterprise workflow automation software – which accelerates revenue recovery and removes friction from the payments process for clients in the accounts receivable management (ARM), healthcare, and government markets – today announced a timely partnership with Flywire Corporation(Nasdaq: FLYW) (Flywire) a global payments enablement and software company, to offer a new digital solution for healthcare clients.

As a result of the partnership, Ontario's healthcare customers will have access to a new digital patient engagement solution, powered by Flywire. This analytics-drivensolution embeds Flywire's omni-channel engagement tools—including text, email, and a self-service portal—directly into Ontario's Artiva HCx™ platform, personalizing the payment experience for patients and empowering them to take ownership of their financial journey while increasing collections at decreased costs for Ontario customers. The embedded patient engagement solution further promotes productivity for Ontario customers by allowing account representatives to conduct any patient follow-up fully from the HCx platform, rather than toggling between multiple systems.

"The strategic partnership with Flywire will allow us to further modernize the collections process, while bringing increased efficiency and streamlined workflows to our customers through one easy-to-use platform," said Tim O'Brien, CEO of Ontario Systems. "The new solution is Ontario's latest move in supporting clients and meeting their needs in an innovative and analytics-driven approach."

With increasing patient demand for digital, self-service payment options, the digital patient engagement solution from Ontario Systems and Flywire offers more methods of communication to better serve the patient, including text, email, and chat. Benefitting from self-service channels, clients can accelerate payments and collect more while delivering a deeper and more satisfying financial experience for patients.

"Every patient is unique, and their financial experience should be too," said John Talaga, EVP and GM of Healthcare, Flywire. "Patients continue to demand more consumer-friendly and affordable ways to pay for healthcare, and with Flywire, hospitals and health systems have an opportunity to deliver a solution that engages them at every stage of their financial journey. We're excited to partner with Ontario to extend these solutions to a broader audience."

This partnership is yet another testament to Ontario's continued journey to deliver faster innovation and increase business value to thousands of clients nationwide by partnering with best-of-breed digital engagement companies. To learn more about Ontario Systems, visit www.ontariosystems.com.

About Ontario Systems

Ontario Systems is a premier provider of enterprise technologies that streamline and accelerate revenue recovery for clients in the healthcare, government, and accounts receivable management (ARM) markets. Through process automation and modern, compliance-minded communication and payment tools, Ontario Systems helps its client partners generate more revenue at reduced cost and fulfill their organizational mission by effectively engaging patients, constituents, and consumers.

With offices in the states of Indiana, Massachusetts, New Mexico, and Washington as well as employees across the country, Ontario Systems is building on 40 years of success using a distinctly client-centric approach to innovation and service. A recognized brand in the revenue cycle management (RCM) market, Ontario Systems helps 600+ hospital networks—including 5 of the 15 largest systems in the US—optimize cash collections and provide a single, satisfying patient financial experience. Ontario Systems also serves 8 of the 10 largest ARM companies in addition to a number of state and municipal governments across the United States.

About Flywire

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 2,400 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit. Follow Flywire onTwitter,LinkedIn andFacebook.

