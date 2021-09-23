Identiv to Showcase Solutions for the Connected Phygital World at GSX and RFID Journal LIVE! 2021

PR Newswire

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) today announced the company will attend GSX 2021 and RFID Journal LIVE! next week to showcase its solutions for the increasingly connected world.

Identiv to demo physical security, video and identity management, cloud-based remote access, and RFID for the IoT

GSX 2021

Dates: September 27 - 29, 2021

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Fla.

Booth: 1521

Meet Identiv: Book Meeting

"The physical and digital world are converging, making verification, the currency to ensure people, products, services, and systems fulfill their intended purpose and have access to the right environment at the right time," said Leigh Dow, Identiv VP of Global Marketing. "A 'phygital' experience blends the physical with the digital, and our security solutions verify your phygital world."

Leadership and product experts from Identiv will be on-site September 27 - 29 at GSX in booth 1521 for live demos, product showcases, and 1:1 meetings. The end-to-end security solutions on display will focus on real-time video intelligence, high-security visitor management, and cloud-based remote access control.

RFID Journal LIVE! 2021

Dates: September 27 - 28, 2021

Location: Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, Ariz.

Booth: 519

Meet Identiv: Book Meeting

"Our innovative team is expert in RFID and NFC research, design, and manufacturing," said Dr. Manfred Mueller, Identiv COO and GM Transponders. "We verify identities and security in the IoT so you can create your own products, ecosystems, and experiences."

The company's RFID technology portfolio for the connected Internet of Things (IoT) will be on display September 27 - 28 at RFID Journal LIVE! in booth 519. Presented solutions will include NFC app development, MedTech, pharma, authentication, anti-counterfeiting, tracking, cold chain, sensing, eco-friendly, and ultra-high frequency (UHF) technology. The team will conduct live demos and host 1:1 meetings.

Identiv will also present its NFC-enabled uTrust Sense SyringeCheck solution during the Best New Product Award Finalist Session on Monday, September 27 at 12:13 PM ET in the Award Theater. Attend to learn more about the smart injectable dose monitoring solution ensuring patients take medication properly and clinical studies achieve compliance and trustworthy trial results.

Investors and analysts can schedule a 1:1 meeting with Identiv management by contacting [email protected] .

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

Identiv Media Contact: [email protected]

Identiv Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Sophie Pearson

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 949-574-3860

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identiv-to-showcase-solutions-for-the-connected-phygital-world-at-gsx-and-rfid-journal-live-2021-301383597.html

SOURCE Identiv