Antara Capital LP Buys Innoviz Technologies, Dell Technologies Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, JD.com Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Innoviz Technologies, Dell Technologies Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, JD.com Inc, Switchback II Corp, Peridot Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Antara Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Antara Capital LP owns 189 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Antara Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/antara+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 2,100,000 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 2,172,200 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 750,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) - 7,000,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 322,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Highland Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,093,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Antara Capital LP added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Antara Capital LP added to a holding in Durect Corp by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.02, with an estimated average price of $1.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,458,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Switchback II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Antara Capital LP reduced to a holding in YPF SA by 39.14%. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.49. The stock is now traded at around $4.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Antara Capital LP still held 426,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Antara Capital LP reduced to a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II by 24.33%. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Antara Capital LP still held 151,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.