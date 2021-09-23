Logo
Antara Capital LP Buys Innoviz Technologies, Dell Technologies Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, JD.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Antara Capital LP (Current Portfolio) buys Innoviz Technologies, Dell Technologies Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co, sells ViacomCBS Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, JD.com Inc, Switchback II Corp, Peridot Acquisition Corp II during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Antara Capital LP. As of 2021Q2, Antara Capital LP owns 189 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Antara Capital LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/antara+capital+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Antara Capital LP
  1. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 2,100,000 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio.
  2. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 2,172,200 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio.
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio.
  4. Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 750,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio.
  5. Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) - 7,000,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 322,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co (CLII)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Highland Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,093,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (KVSA)

Antara Capital LP added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Durect Corp (DRRX)

Antara Capital LP added to a holding in Durect Corp by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.02, with an estimated average price of $1.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,458,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.

Sold Out: Switchback II Corp (SWBK)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Switchback II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Sold Out: Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.

Reduced: YPF SA (YPF)

Antara Capital LP reduced to a holding in YPF SA by 39.14%. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.49. The stock is now traded at around $4.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Antara Capital LP still held 426,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR)

Antara Capital LP reduced to a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II by 24.33%. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Antara Capital LP still held 151,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Antara Capital LP. Also check out:

1. Antara Capital LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Antara Capital LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Antara Capital LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Antara Capital LP keeps buying
