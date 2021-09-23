Antara Capital LP Buys Innoviz Technologies, Dell Technologies Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp, JD.com Inc

- New Purchases: INVZ, DELL, SRNG, CZR, CLII, HFRO, HOL, PDOT, EDR, EDR, KRNL, HZAC, BHC, ANZU, KCAC, KCAC, ATAI, IPVF, CONX, RMGC, LGV, OPA, ATAQ, COVA, IS, IPVI, IPVA, SPGS, SEAH, GENI, NEBC, AFAQ, FTEV, QURE, JWSM, FTVIU, CPARU, HZON, DHHC, GWAC, CTLP, RENN, PRPB, KAHC, VPCC, SPFR, AMPI, IPOF, TREB, RCLF, SCPE, RXRA, BRPM, PRPC, HLAH, ASZ, AUS, DGNU, YAC, GMII, DGNS, BLTS, VLAT, WPCA, KIII, IKT, CHPM, BTNB, CRZN, QELL, CRHC, MACQ, DTOC, ISOS, MBAC, GTPB, SPAQ, SPAQ, CCV, TVAC,
- Added Positions: KVSA, DRRX, TERN,
- Reduced Positions: YPF, SNPR, CAHC,
- Sold Out: VIAC, SRNGU, JD, SWBK, PDOT.U, FLEX, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, KCAC.U, SVOK, TBA, ANZUU, WPF, LGV.U, KRNLU, RMGBU, OPA.U, SCPL, VOSO, ATMR.U, SPGS.U, IPVF.U, AUPH, SPTKU, FTEV.U, AFAQU, INVA, NGCAU, IPVA.U, COVAU, DHHCU, ENFA, AACQ, AMPI.U, KAHC.U, REV, RCLFU, IPVIU, RXRAU, JWSM.U, DCRB, ALUS, BHSEU, ISOS.U, BMBL,
These are the top 5 holdings of Antara Capital LP
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 2,100,000 shares, 17.17% of the total portfolio.
- Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 2,172,200 shares, 12.76% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 300,000 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio.
- Dell Technologies Inc (DELL) - 750,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd (INVZ) - 7,000,000 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $0 and $12.35, with an estimated average price of $10.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 7,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $99.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 322,745 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNG)
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 1,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61. The stock is now traded at around $109.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co (CLII)
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Co. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $16.5, with an estimated average price of $12.77. The stock is now traded at around $14.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Highland Income Fund (HFRO)
Antara Capital LP initiated holding in Highland Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $12.05, with an estimated average price of $11.31. The stock is now traded at around $10.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,093,222 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co (KVSA)
Antara Capital LP added to a holding in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.57, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Durect Corp (DRRX)
Antara Capital LP added to a holding in Durect Corp by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $1.6 and $2.02, with an estimated average price of $1.75. The stock is now traded at around $1.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,458,585 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)
Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.Sold Out: Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp (SRNGU)
Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.12 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.46.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $67.03 and $84.33, with an estimated average price of $75.51.Sold Out: Switchback II Corp (SWBK)
Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Switchback II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.83 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Peridot Acquisition Corp II (PDOT.U)
Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Peridot Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.98.Sold Out: Flex Ltd (FLEX)
Antara Capital LP sold out a holding in Flex Ltd. The sale prices were between $16.72 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.04.Reduced: YPF SA (YPF)
Antara Capital LP reduced to a holding in YPF SA by 39.14%. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $5.72, with an estimated average price of $4.49. The stock is now traded at around $4.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. Antara Capital LP still held 426,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Tortoise Acquisition Corp II (SNPR)
Antara Capital LP reduced to a holding in Tortoise Acquisition Corp II by 24.33%. The sale prices were between $9.87 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.16. The stock is now traded at around $9.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Antara Capital LP still held 151,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.
