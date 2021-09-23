Logo
IDC MarketScape Positions Model N as a Leader in B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Model+N%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment.

According to the IDC MarketScape, “Model N provides users with granular control of pricing for the high-tech use case, along with strong channel management of typical deal factors such as market development funds (MDFs), rebates, win probability, and incentives. Customers highly rated Model N as being built for their future due to Model N’s comprehensive features for the specific pricing and channel selling motions in the high-tech industry.”

“Our team is thrilled with this rigorous evaluation from the IDC MarketScape and the recognition from customers that Model N solutions are ‘built for their future,’ which is central to our product innovation strategy,” said Suresh Kannan, Chief Product Officer at Model N. “This positioning from IDC MarketScape illustrates that Model N continues to innovate and lead in revenue management, thanks to our ongoing investment in the cloud.”

Model N Strengths Cited in IDC MarketScape

The IDC MarketScape evaluation criteria for the B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications includes architecture and platform strategy, customer delivery strategy, financial stability, functionality, solution portfolio growth, geographical expansion, future capabilities, and value.

The report notes, “Because of Model N’s focus on this industry, the suite has highly configurable features and workflows that are tailored for selling in this industry, such as pricing models that support the fast turnover due to technology evolution, deal management, price protection, claims processing, high-tech revenue intelligence and margin optimization, rebates, payouts, and Ship and Debit.”

The report further states that organizations in the high-tech hardware and/or semiconductor industries should consider Model N when they “need an end-to-end revenue management solution for managing pricing and channel incentives.”

For more information about the 2021 IDC MarketScape for B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications, please access %3Cb%3Ethis+IDC+MarketScape+page%3C%2Fb%3E.

Source: IDC MarketScape for B2B Price Optimization and Management Applications 2021 Vendor Assessment, doc #US46742021, September 2021.

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high-tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise, solutions and business services purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive, and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005190r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005190/en/

