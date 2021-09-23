GoodRx Launches GoodRx Health, A Next-Generation Online Health Resource

GoodRx (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s digital resource for healthcare, today launched GoodRx+Health to provide research-based answers to vital health questions. Unlike other consumer health destinations, GoodRx Health takes a new approach to health information with concise, actionable knowledge delivered via GoodRx Answers, Health Wizard tools for navigating tough choices, and thousands of award-winning Explainer videos on today’s crucial health concerns.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005263/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Powered by a dedicated editorial team, including leading doctors, pharmacists, and healthcare experts, GoodRx Health aims to tap into the current consensus of medical research with the goal of creating the most trusted and most useful health information resource on the internet, following our editorial+guidelines. GoodRx Health strives to take the idea of a “literature review” to the general public by poring over existing research and consulting with health experts to capture the latest state of clinical and scientific knowledge in clear, succinct language. With hubs dedicated to important health topics like diabetes, heart disease, and dozens more, GoodRx Health delivers actionable cost and savings information that arms consumers with the knowledge they need to make better decisions about their health.

GoodRx Health builds upon GoodRx’s decade of experience as America’s leading resource for healthcare savings. Almost 20 million people visit GoodRx every month, and our editorial team has already published thousands of stories that have earned top rank on competitive queries about topics from erectile dysfunction to COVID-19 vaccines. Now, GoodRx Health expands upon this foundation to include subjects from health insurance to women’s health, and weight loss to mental health. GoodRx Health also includes thousands of engaging, expert videos from HealthiNation, the leading health video education company acquired by GoodRx in early 2021.

“GoodRx empowers consumers with the information they need to be advocates for their own health,” said Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx. “Our digital marketplace provides prices and discounts so consumers can find affordable prescriptions and medical care. With GoodRx Health, we can connect the millions of people who already come to our site with the credible and helpful information they seek about medications, health conditions, and healthcare costs.”

GoodRx Health’s content focuses on four main areas:

Health Knowledge: We dive deep into medical research and scientific literature to address common health questions with useful information reviewed by physicians, pharmacists, psychologists, psychiatrists, or veterinarians, depending on the subject matter. Our goal is to save you time and eliminate some of the stress of finding accessible health information, whether you’re researching for you or for loved ones.

We dive deep into medical research and scientific literature to address common health questions with useful information reviewed by physicians, pharmacists, psychologists, psychiatrists, or veterinarians, depending on the subject matter. Our goal is to save you time and eliminate some of the stress of finding accessible health information, whether you’re researching for you or for loved ones. Financial Guidance: Healthcare expenses can hit hard, so we offer resources around cost, savings, and insurance coverage to arm consumers with the information they need to make smart decisions about their money and their health.

Healthcare expenses can hit hard, so we offer resources around cost, savings, and insurance coverage to arm consumers with the information they need to make smart decisions about their money and their health. Drug FAQs: Getting a straight answer on basic medication questions can be surprisingly hard, in part because so many websites use the same third-party content libraries. GoodRx Health takes a different approach with original, pharmacist-written and -reviewed information about thousands of prescription medications. Our pharmacists give it to you straight in plain language, with facts on trade-offs, side-effects, and potential alternatives that help you better understand the medications you take.

Getting a straight answer on basic medication questions can be surprisingly hard, in part because so many websites use the same third-party content libraries. GoodRx Health takes a different approach with original, pharmacist-written and -reviewed information about thousands of prescription medications. Our pharmacists give it to you straight in plain language, with facts on trade-offs, side-effects, and potential alternatives that help you better understand the medications you take. Trustworthy Research: Our research team of health economists, data analysts, and public health experts publish timely and original research around drug prices, fill trends, and the U.S. healthcare system so consumers can stay up-to-date on the latest information.

We deliver this information in unique formats to help consumers find the health information they need:

GoodRx Answers: You have questions; we have answers. GoodRx Answers aim to be definitive and to satisfy people’s concerns; we make clear when the state of research is uncertain, and point readers to the best academic studies we’ve found on a given topic. And when you need help navigating a decision about your health, GoodRx Guides combine expert research with clear guidance so you can choose a path forward.

You have questions; we have answers. GoodRx Answers aim to be definitive and to satisfy people’s concerns; we make clear when the state of research is uncertain, and point readers to the best academic studies we’ve found on a given topic. And when you need help navigating a decision about your health, GoodRx Guides combine expert research with clear guidance so you can choose a path forward. Health Wizards: Our custom decision tools will help readers navigate tough choices, such as which Medicare plan is best.

Our custom decision tools will help readers navigate tough choices, such as which Medicare plan is best. Health Debunked : In these reports, our science-first editorial team probes the latest health fads, trends, and hearsay — from vaginal steaming to COVID-19 vaccine rumors — to expose falsehoods and lay down the truth. You may not like the answer, but at least you’ll know the facts.

: In these reports, our science-first editorial team probes the latest health fads, trends, and hearsay — from vaginal steaming to COVID-19 vaccine rumors — to expose falsehoods and lay down the truth. You may not like the answer, but at least you’ll know the facts. Video Explainers: We offer thousands of informative, easy-to-understand videos to help readers learn about complicated health topics. Our unique library covers dozens of common health concerns from colds to cancer, featuring guidance from medical specialists and experts from America’s leading hospitals.

GoodRx Health draws upon a unique combination of media savvy and medical expertise, with a team of editorial veterans including Thomas Goetz, MPH, the former executive editor of WIRED; Amy O’Connor, former editor in chief of Health.com and editorial director of Everyday Health; Stacy Lawrence, former editor in chief of FierceBiotech, and medical experts such as Preeti Parikh, MD, a board-certified pediatrician and assistant clinical professor at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine; Sharon Orrange, MD, MPH, a primary care doctor and professor at the University of Southern California; and Alyssa Billingsley, PharmD, a licensed pharmacist and expert in patient education and health information. In keeping with GoodRx’s focus on healthcare savings and practical knowledge, our team includes veterans from The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, and NerdWallet.

By adding GoodRx Health to our portfolio of resources, GoodRx aims to help at every stage of a consumer’s healthcare journey - from diagnosis to treatment to care. GoodRx Health allows us to reach more people in more ways through expert-written content that empowers consumers to be advocates for their own health across a wide range of healthcare decisions. When clinical care is needed, our telehealth platform, GoodRx+Care, enables consumers to see a licensed physician for an array of primary care services, regardless of their insurance status. And when consumers need more affordable prescriptions, we make medications accessible through our prescription+savings offering and the integration of patient savings programs from leading pharma manufacturers directly into our site. Across our range of services, GoodRx’s goal is to fill the gaps to deliver strong savings, trusted information, and access to care for all Americans.

In particular, GoodRx Health provides potential growth opportunities for our Pharma Manufacturer Solutions business. GoodRx works with pharmaceutical manufacturers to boost awareness of savings programs among patients and prescribers directly on our site, improving patient access to these programs and increasing adherence to the brand medications they need to stay healthy. With GoodRx Health, we are offering an entirely new platform where manufacturers can reach large, high-intent audiences contextually relevant to their drugs (in accordance with our editorial policy), creating opportunities for us to capture more of the $30 billion total addressable market each year.

To check out GoodRx Health, go to: www.goodrx.com%2Fhealth.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is America’s digital resource for healthcare. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information, and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $30 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding consumer savings, the benefits of GoodRx Health to GoodRx and consumers, and the future growth of manufacturer solutions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our acquisition strategy, the integration of acquired business and the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in GoodRx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005263/en/