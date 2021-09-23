A School District Successfully Implements Boxlight ProColor in All Classrooms

Boxlight+Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and software solutions, today announced the successful implementation of the ProColor interactive flat panel displays in South Allegheny School District (McKeesport, PA).

South Allegheny currently employs 105 teachers, and 26 full-time and part-time support personnel to serve almost 1500 students in elementary, middle, and senior high school, as well as an education center. The district invested in award-winning ProColor interactive displays for each classroom – nearly 200 in all – to update and innovate learning environments, with plans to invest in more for common shared spaces. The district was able to use a variety of funds, including federal relief funding, to acquire the interactive displays.

"Future-focused has been in the forefront of our minds as a District for many years. Utilization of (ESSER) funds in a meaningful way has allowed South Allegheny students to now have a level playing field," stated Dr. Lisa Duval, Superintendent of South Allegheny School District.

For a full case study about this successful implementation, please visit Boxlight.

