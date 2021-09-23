The Alkaline Water Company Releases Six New A88CBD™ Functional Waters

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company™, today announced the launch of its brand new line of six natural A88CBD™ functional waters powered by Vessl®. The new A88CBD™ functional waters, sold under the A88 Infused Products Division Inc. subsidiary, represent a strong move into functional beverages for the Alkaline Water Company which expects to drive sales with this first-to-market premium CBD beverage technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005198/en/

A88CBD™ uses the patented Vessl® Closure technology to store the CBD and other active and functional ingredients in a pressurized chamber in the bottle cap until the consumer twists it open for an instant infusion of fresh flavor and functionality. Just twist, infuse, and enjoy. (Photo: Business Wire)

“The Alkaline Water Company is pleased to bring another product innovation to the market in the multi-billion-dollar functional beverage category. Our current A88CBD™ Lemon Lime is having tremendous success in the marketplace and our customers have asked us to expand into functionality, additional non-functional flavors, and a non-flavored plain CBD alkaline water. Within the next 60 days we’ll have nine total A88CBD™ waters in the marketplace.” said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of the Alkaline Water Company. “According to industry projections, the CBD beverage category alone will be over $1 billion by 2025 and A88CBD™ is first-to-market in the category with this amazing Vessl® technology. Beverage drinkers are increasingly changing their buying preferences based on functionality. We are meeting that demand with A88CBD that offers fresh functionality and flavor designed to exceed expectations. The timing is great considering the progress being made in the regulatory landscape both currently in California and anticipated nationally in 2022.”

The Vessl® Closure is a patented technology that stores the CBD and other active or functional ingredients in a pressurized chamber in the bottle cap until the consumer twists it open for an instant infusion of fresh flavor and functionality. Just twist, infuse, and enjoy.

“We believe The Alkaline Water Company is an incredible company that has done a great job realizing their mission — to create the best tasting water in the world,” said Vessl, Inc. Founder, Chairman & CEO, Walter Apodaca Jr. “We believe the Vessl® closure will help advance this mission and set The Alkaline Water Company on a course to transform the functional beverage category.”

“At Vessl® we look for customers that share our values with respect to natural healthful beverages, environmental sustainability and product excellence,” continued Mr. Apodaca. “We have found exactly that with The Alkaline Water Company. The Vessl® closure is a solution for A88CBD™ that will help enable them to improve product efficacy, powerfully differentiate their brands, and continue to delight their consumers.”

“We look forward to this exciting integration of the Vessl® technology with A88CBD™,” added Mr. Wright. “We are already hard at work with Vessl on ‘next generation’ solutions which will enable us to drastically reduce carbon footprint and redefine the beverage industry’s failing approach to e-commerce.”

The six natural A88CBD™ functional waters debut September 23rd, 2021 at the Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. For the first time, consumers and category buyers will be able to see and sample the innovative new products which include Relax, Refresh, Rest, Reenergize, Relief, and Resistance.

“Our sales team will present the new A88CBD functional waters at seven tradeshows over the next 30 days to showcase what an amazing product it is in terms of freshness, flavor, functionality, and consumer experience. We will be taking orders for fulfillment beginning in October and we expect significant sales through the end of our fiscal year,” concluded Ricky Wright.

About The Alkaline Water Company:

The Alkaline Water Company is The Clean Beverage Company™ making a difference in the water you drink and the world we share.

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label “Clean Beverage.” Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, The Alkaline Water Company created the A88 Infused Beverage Division in 2018 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products under the A88 Infused™ brand. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon.

To purchase The Alkaline Water Company’s products online, visit us at www.alkaline88.com.

To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About Vessl, Inc.:

Vessl, Inc. (www.vesslinc.com) is a privately-owned company based in Tempe, Arizona, dedicated to eliminating the disposable bottle paradigm and re-defining eCommerce. Vessl owns the worldwide, exclusive rights to the patented Vessl® closure and delivery device that allows the delivery of fresh ingredients without the need for artificial preservatives and protects against degradation. Vessl sells its Vessl® closure for various proprietary and third-party applications around the world, including its own Tea of a Kind (www.drinkteaofakind.com), as well as its subsidiary Virdi, LLC's Kalvara brand (www.kalvara.com), and other alcohol and non-alcohol beverages, cosmetics, and household cleaner brands. Contact Daniel Montoya, Chief Operations Officer, at (949) 678-7338 or [email protected], for further information.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, that within the next 60 days the Company will have nine total A88CBD waters in the marketplace; that the Company expects the new A88CBD™ functional waters to drive sales with this first-to-market premium CBD beverage technology; that A88CBD that offers fresh functionality and flavor designed to exceed expectations; that the timing is great considering the progress being made in the regulatory landscape both currently in California and anticipated nationally in 2022; that the Vessl® closure will help advance the Company’s mission and set the Company on a course to transform the functional beverage category; that the Vessl® closure is a solution for A88CBD™ that will help enable the Company to improve product efficacy, powerfully differentiate its brands, and continue to delight its consumers; the statement relating to “next generation” solutions which will enable the Company to drastically reduce carbon footprint and redefine the beverage industry’s failing approach to e-commerce; and that the Company will be taking orders for fulfillment beginning in October and the Company expects significant sales through the end of the Company’s fiscal year.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company’s products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company’s co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company’s products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company’s products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company’s products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company’s growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, governmental regulations being implemented regarding the production and sale of alkaline water or any other products, including products containing hemp/CBD; the fact that consumers may not embrace and purchase any of the Company’s CBD-infused products; the fact that the Company may not be permitted by the FDA or other regulatory authority to market or sell any of its CBD-infused products; additional competitors selling alkaline water and enhanced water products in bulk containers reducing the Company’s sales; the fact that the Company does not own or operate any of its production facilities and that co-packers may not renew current agreements and/or not satisfy increased production quotas; the fact that the Company has a limited number of suppliers of its unique bulk bottles; the potential for supply-chain interruption due to factors beyond the Company’s control; the fact that there may be a recall of products due to unintended contamination; the inherent uncertainties associated with operating as an early stage company; changes in customer demand and the fact that consumers may not embrace enhanced water products as expected or at all; the extent to which the Company is successful in gaining new long-term relationships with new retailers and retaining existing relationships with retailers; the Company’s ability to raise the additional funding that it will need to continue to pursue its business, planned capital expansion and sales activity; and competition in the industry in which the Company operates and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although the Company believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Readers should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents the Company files with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, and on the SEDAR, available at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005198/en/