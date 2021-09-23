DULUX Paints by PPG Unveils Rich, Healing Olive Sprig as 2022 Colour of the Year

After years of playing it safe with neutral decor, Canadians are eager to introduce an infusion of colour into their homes. Not just any colour – think soothing, saturated tones that represent healing, regrowth and resiliency after a year of uncertainty, social isolation, and living and working remotely amid the pandemic.

That’s the forecast of DULUX® Paints by PPG in announcing Olive+Sprig (DLX1125-4) as its 2022 Colour of the Year. Reminiscent of nature, this grounded, comforting sage green emits a sense of calm and tranquility, reflecting consumers’ longing for stability, human connection and self-care in a new normal world.

Olive Sprig is the star hue of the brand’s 2022 palette, which features optimistic, colour-infused tones from every colour family and reveals a new era in home decor.

“We’re seeing a trend towards relaxed, rich, organic hues that will be incorporated into home decor in the coming year,” said Mitsu Dhawan, PPG marketing manager, Dulux Paints by PPG, explaining that this movement represents a break from the neutral tones that have traditionally been the brand’s top-sellers. “Used alone or in combination, inside or outside, the 2022 palette is elegant, versatile and highly-adaptable, brightening walls with a nature-kissed feel.”

Based on research conducted by PPG’s international team of colour experts, the Dulux Paints by PPG brand has unveiled three colour stories – Invaluable, Introspective and Inspired – that will resonate with homeowners in 2022, all under the theme of Horizon.

“The Horizon theme represents our current state of hope, reflection and new beginnings,” Dhawan explained, adding that PPG colour experts found that consumers have been shown to be more inclined to adopt more colourful selections after difficult inflection points throughout history, including the Roaring Twenties and following the Great Depression.

Invaluable: The Invaluable palette culminates a rich library of cultural references to imagine its perfect place in today’s world. Drawing Gatsby-esque inspiration from the past to create the go-to glamourous palette of the present, this colour story is not afraid to be bold. Grounded with lush hues such as Dulux Paints by PPG’s Gooseberry, Castle+Stone and Ancient+Copper, the Invaluable palette adds depth and warmth to any space. Pair these colours with dark woods and brass accents to really turn up the drama in your home.

Introspective: The Introspective colour story is for those who prioritize self-care and appreciate life’s simple pleasures. Create a serene and intimate space with shades such as Dulux Paints by PPG’s Tea+Time, Silver+Service, Pine+Whisper and Magic+Wand, which complement the soothing comfort of Olive Sprig. These hues are perfect for the private yet soulful consumer looking to create an ethereal bedroom retreat, a thoughtful office space, or add a hint of colour to an otherwise neutral-toned kitchen.

Inspired: Those drawn to the Inspired colour palette cannot be pinned down! These mood-boosting shades are sure to turn up the volume in any space and add an optimistic jolt of energy for spaces that need it most – like a statement-making front door or an inspiring child’s playroom. Dulux Paints by PPG’s Aloha and Lettuce+Alone offer liveliness and mimic high-tech greens and blues that are sure to turn heads. Warm hues such as Paris+Pink, Coral+Silk and Crushed+Pineapple are perfect picks for the confident, social and adventurous designer who wants to spread joy, embrace change, and break free from minimalist designs of years past. Olive Sprig acts as a muted neutral in this palette to ground the bolder, brighter colour counterparts.

The unveiling of Dulux Paints by PPG’s 2022 paint colour palette coincides with the launch of the brand’s Dulux DIAMOND DISTINCTION™ ultra-washable interior paint. Engineered for unprecedented resistance to stains, scuffs, unsightly marks and abrasions, stains simply wipe away with standard household cleaners and no scrubbing. This low-odour, low-VOC, low sheen eggshell paint and primer in one delivers a soft, smooth finish – exuding the warmth of a matt with a hint of sheen – and is a perfect complement to the brand’s 2022 palette.

For more information about Dulux Paints by PPG’s 2022 Colour Palette of the Year and new Dulux Diamond Distinction paint, visit https%3A%2F%2Fcolour.dulux.ca.

Find Dulux Paints by PPG in more than 250 company-owned Dulux Paints and BÉTONEL® Dulux Paints stores across Canada serving the consumer and professional markets. No matter where the Dulux brand is sold in Canada, it offers an extensive portfolio of high-quality products and services to the marketplace.

PPG’s architectural coatings business in the U.S. and Canada is an industry leader in residential and commercial coatings, delivering the latest technologies and operational advancements through its strong portfolio of brands. It manufactures and sells interior and exterior paints, stains, caulks, repair products, adhesives and sealants for homeowners and professionals. Its distribution network includes more than 15,000 touchpoints through company-owned stores, independent dealer locations and major home improvement centres across the U.S. and Canada.

