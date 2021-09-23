Verve Industrial Protection Joins ServiceNow Partner Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Verve Industrial Protection Joins ServiceNow Partner Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Enabling Industrial Organizations to Enhance OT Network Visibility Into Inventory and Manage OT Assets

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Industrial Protection today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to provide OT/ICS asset information, security alerts, vulnerabilities, and risk and compliance data to ServiceNow clients, greatly enhancing the management of industrial environments.

Verve Industrial is accelerating digital transformation by providing IT systems management (ITSM), OT systems management (OTSM), security incident response, vulnerability remediation, and configuration compliance capabilities to industrial clients.

As our nation’s critical infrastructure remains the target of cyber-related threats, industrial organizations must learn how to safeguard their most important assets. Verve Industrial’s OTSM solution provides 100% visibility into the environment to strategically prioritize and assess risk. With ServiceNow, the joint solution enhances risk management and policy management at an enterprise level through unmatched visibility into OT data.

“As the risk to OT environments increases, companies are looking for ways to gain visibility into their control systems networks,” said Robert Held, Vice President of Customer Success and Sales Engineering at Verve Industrial. “Verve Industrial’s unique ability to inventory hardware, software, vulnerabilities, configurations, and log and alert data – in addition to taking actions such as patching and configuration updates – combined with the robust suite of products offered on the ServiceNow platform is a huge step forward in OT risk and security management.”

About ServiceNow 
ServiceNow (: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Verve Industrial Protection
Verve Industrial Protection has ensured reliable and secure industrial control systems for over 25 years. Its principal offering, the Verve Security Center, is a unique, vendor-agnostic OT endpoint management platform that provides IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. Verve Industrial’s Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit us at www.verveindustrial.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact:
Meghan Ganzer
Verve Industrial
[email protected]
(847) 287-6600

ti?nf=ODMzMDg2MCM0NDE5NDc5IzIyMDM0ODg=
Verve-Industrial-Protection.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment