Verve Industrial Protection Joins ServiceNow Partner Program

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verve Industrial Protection today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to provide OT/ICS asset information, security alerts, vulnerabilities, and risk and compliance data to ServiceNow clients, greatly enhancing the management of industrial environments.



Verve Industrial is accelerating digital transformation by providing IT systems management (ITSM), OT systems management (OTSM), security incident response, vulnerability remediation, and configuration compliance capabilities to industrial clients.

As our nation’s critical infrastructure remains the target of cyber-related threats, industrial organizations must learn how to safeguard their most important assets. Verve Industrial’s OTSM solution provides 100% visibility into the environment to strategically prioritize and assess risk. With ServiceNow, the joint solution enhances risk management and policy management at an enterprise level through unmatched visibility into OT data.

“As the risk to OT environments increases, companies are looking for ways to gain visibility into their control systems networks,” said Robert Held, Vice President of Customer Success and Sales Engineering at Verve Industrial. “Verve Industrial’s unique ability to inventory hardware, software, vulnerabilities, configurations, and log and alert data – in addition to taking actions such as patching and configuration updates – combined with the robust suite of products offered on the ServiceNow platform is a huge step forward in OT risk and security management.”

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

About Verve Industrial Protection

Verve Industrial Protection has ensured reliable and secure industrial control systems for over 25 years. Its principal offering, the Verve Security Center, is a unique, vendor-agnostic OT endpoint management platform that provides IT-OT asset inventory, vulnerability management, and the ability to remediate threats and vulnerabilities from its orchestration platform. Verve Industrial’s Design-4-Defense professional services support clients in ensuring their OT environments are designed and operated in a secure manner. To learn more about Verve Industrial, please visit us at www.verveindustrial.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact:

Meghan Ganzer

Verve Industrial

[email protected]

(847) 287-6600