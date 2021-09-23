lululemon Partners with COC and CPC as Official Outfitter of Team Canada through 2028

The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) and Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) today announced that athletic apparel brand lululemon is the new Official Outfitter of Team Canada. Beginning with the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2022, the multi-year partnership will span four Games ending after the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

“As a Canadian and lifelong fan of the Games, I could not be prouder for lululemon to partner with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee,” said Calvin McDonald, CEO, lululemon. “Supporting these incredible athletes as they prepare to compete on the world’s largest sporting stage and achieve their goals is a privilege. Through this partnership, all of us at lululemon are honoured to play our part to inspire, unite and transform the world through sport and share in this excitement alongside all of Canada.”

As Official Outfitter, lululemon will design Team Canada’s apparel and accessories for the Games and provide every athlete, coach and Mission Team member with clothing for the Opening Ceremony, Podium (Medal Ceremony), Closing Ceremony, media opportunities, and Athletes’ Village wear.

“We’re thrilled to welcome lululemon to Team Canada,” said David Shoemaker, CEO and Secretary General, Canadian Olympic Committee. “lululemon is an iconic Canadian brand that always leads with athletes at its core—this partnership will be no different, giving Team Canada athletes a world-leading high-performance collection. It’s also a company that puts its values first. At the COC we believe we can transform Canada through the power of sport. Partners like lululemon, who live their values and make a positive difference, are what enable us to do that. Through this partnership we are writing a new and innovative chapter for Team Canada, and we can’t wait for the story to unfold over the next four Olympic and Paralympic Games.”

At the heart of the Team Canada collection is the Future Legacy Bag available today—a new special edition item for which 10% of the sales of each bag sold will support the Canadian+Olympic+Foundation and Paralympic+Foundation+of+Canada. This give-back program will help make more Olympic and Paralympic dreams a reality while also marking the first time one item has benefited both foundations and is aligned with lululemon’s core value of inclusion. Also on sale today is a selection of Team Canada apparel and accessories available online and in lululemon stores across Canada. The Team Canada athlete kit, along with additional designs available to consumers, will be revealed next month.

“This is an exciting partnership, and we are so delighted to be welcoming lululemon into the Olympic and Paralympic communities,” said Karen O’Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. “Through the work being done to ensure accessible and inclusive clothing, this is a partnership that will provide high-quality and stylish gear for Team Canada and also seek to promote and support sport for people of all abilities. lululemon, like us, believes in the power of sport to create positive change and we look forward to working together throughout the partnership to do just that.”

lululemon’s partnership with the COC and CPC will also include the development of experiences and tools to help athletes maximize their potential both on and off the field of play. In addition to the Future Legacy Bag give-back program, a focus on yoga, mindfulness and recovery support is foundational to the partnership and lululemon’s ongoing commitment to athletes of all abilities.

As a brand committed to designing technical and innovative product for and with athletes, lululemon has long been a champion of sport—helping athletes in Canada, and around the world, push their limits and perform and feel their best. In celebration of the partnership and the brand’s new role, lululemon will increase its support of Team Canada through its roster of ambassadors who embody the brand and who have made an impact in their sport and their communities as they strive to achieve their goals. Ambassadors include: Brooke D’Hondt (Snowboard), Piper Gilles (Figure Skating), Liam Hickey (Para ice hockey), Justin Kripps​ (Bobsleigh), Brigette Lacquette (Ice Hockey), Paul Poirier (Figure Skating), Dawn Richardson Wilson​ (Bobsleigh), Cassie Sharpe (Freestyle Skiing), John Tavares (Ice Hockey) and Frédérique "Fred" Turgeon​ (Para alpine skiing).

