Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Agenda for Virtual R&D Day for Investors and Analysts on Sept. 29, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Horizon Therapeutics plc Announces Agenda for Virtual R&D Day for Investors and Analysts on Sept. 29, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Horizon Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: HZNP) today announced the agenda for its virtual R&D Day for investors and analysts on Sept. 29, 2021. During the event, Horizon’s R&D leadership, executives and key opinion leaders will discuss its expanded pipeline and participate in three Q&A sessions.

The virtual event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time and may be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fhorizonrdinvestorday.stagepro.io%2F. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the live webcast to register and ensure adequate time for any software download that may be needed to access the event.

Horizon’s R&D Day investor event will cover the following topics:

Horizon’s Vision and Strategy
Tim Walbert,chairman, president and chief executive officer

Horizon’s R&D Strategy
Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson, Ph.D., executive vice president, research and development
Srini Ramanathan, Ph.D., senior vice president, research and development sciences

HZN-7734: First and Only Plasmacytoid Dendritic Cell Depleter in Clinical Development
Bill Rees, Ph.D., vice president, translational sciences
Theresa Podrebarac, M.D., M.Sc., senior vice president, clinical development

HZN-4920: CD40L Antagonist Designed to Block a Central Pathway Involved in Many Autoimmune and Inflammatory Diseases
Bill Rees, Ph.D., vice president, translational sciences
Theresa Podrebarac, M.D., M.Sc., senior vice president, clinical development

HZN-825 LPAR1 Antagonist with Early Signals of Benefit in Fibrotic Diseases, Areas of High Unmet Need
Srini Ramanathan, Ph.D., senior vice president, research and development sciences
Dinesh Khanna, M.D., M.B.B.S., M.Sc., professor, Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation, University of Michigan
Martin Kolb, M.D., Ph.D., director of the division of respirology, department of medicine, McMaster University

UPLIZNA® (inebilizumab-cdon): Next-Generation B-Cell Depleter with a Novel, Targeted Approach
Kristina Patterson, M.D., Ph.D., medical director, neuroimmunology
Theresa Podrebarac, M.D., M.Sc., senior vice president, clinical development

TEPEZZA® (teprotumumab-trbw): Building Evidence to Help Treat More Patients with Chronic Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)
Bobby S. Korn, M.D., Ph.D., FACS, professor of ophthalmology and plastic surgery, University of California, San Diego

Closing Remarks
Tim Walbert,chairman, president and chief executive officer

About Horizon

Horizon is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. Our pipeline is purposeful: we apply scientific expertise and courage to bring clinically meaningful therapies to patients. We believe science and compassion must work together to transform lives. For more information on how we go to incredible lengths to impact lives, please visit www.horizontherapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005292r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005292/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment