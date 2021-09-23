Washington Football Team Announces Partnership With Grubhub, Allowing Fans to Order from Their Seats at FedExField

PR Newswire

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Football Team today announced the launch of its groundbreaking partnership at FedExField with Grubhub, an industry leading online and mobile food ordering and delivery platform. This new partnership marks the first time a professional sports property has partnered with Grubhub and will enhance and expedite the ordering experience and payment process for in-stadium dining at FedExField.

As part of this partnership, Grubhub has created a custom ordering experience specifically for FedExField that fans can easily access through the Grubhub app or by scanning QR codes on the back of seats and around the stadium. Utilizing geo location, Grubhub's technology enables fans to place an order with select vendors near their seats, pay directly through the Grubhub app, and pick up their orders through designated concession lanes. Approximately twenty vendors throughout FedExField will be available for ordering on Grubhub. FedExField also will have four food concession locations exclusively for orders placed through the Grubhub app.

"We are committed to innovating across our guest experience to ensure we are providing fans with a next level gameday experience at FedExField,'' said Jason Wright, Washington Football Team President. "This partnership with Grubhub provides our fans with easier, faster, and contactless access to amazing food vendors at the stadium, which means they can enjoy all of their favorite gameday foods while also having more time to cheer on the Burgundy and Gold."

Grubhub provides food ordering technology to more than 250 universities across the country. Drawing from years of work in these high-volume environments, Grubhub is deploying its technology to stadiums and leveraging its unique algorithm and order controls to predict accurate order ETAs – allowing fans to watch more of the game and spend less time waiting in line. Grubhub's mobile ordering and pickup solution was piloted during the preseason and Weeks 1 and 2 of the regular season with a smaller selection of vendors at FedExField. On average, wait times were cut in half for fans who ordered via the Grubhub app compared to placing a traditional in-person order.

"We're excited to bring our mobile ordering and pickup technology right to fans' fingertips at FedExField," said Brian Madigan, vice president of campus and corporate partners at Grubhub. "Grubhub has nearly a decade of experience developing solutions that make it easy to order, pay for, and pick up food from some of the busiest spots in the country, including college campuses, hotels, and resorts. We're thrilled to extend our expertise to the Washington Football Team and work together to enhance the game day experience for fans."

In addition to mobile ordering and pickup, the Washington Football Team and Grubhub will pilot various programs to continuously enhance fans' overall gameday experience throughout the season. These initiatives include offering fans seated on the suite level of FedExField the ability to order merchandise from in-stadium retailers, such as the Team Store, through the Grubhub app – making the Washington Football Team the first NFL team to offer this experience via a mobile ordering solution.

The Grubhub mobile ordering experience at FedExField is part of several new food and beverage enhancements at the stadium for this season. Most notably is the addition of eight new local food vendors , chosen through the "Flavors of the DMV" product showcase held by the organization this offseason. Several of these winners, including Fireman's Cafe from Washington D.C., Seafood at the Shack from Silver Spring, MD, and Kitchen Cray from Lanham, MD, will be available for in-stadium ordering on Grubhub this fall.

About Grubhub

Grubhub is part of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY, NASDAQ: GRUB), a leading global online food delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting more than 33 million diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features more than 300,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About the Washington Football Team

Owned by Dan and Tanya Snyder since 1999, the Washington Football Team was founded in Boston in 1932 and is one of the original members of the NFL's Eastern Division. The Washington Football Team relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1937 and has since become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and one recipient of the Walter Payton Man of The Year Award, Darrell Green. A proud and storied franchise, the Team has won five World Championship titles including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Since 1997, the Team has played their home games at FedExField, a multi-purpose stadium located in Landover, MD. Washington Football Team's Football Operations are headquartered at the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Virginia, and its Business Operations are headquartered at FedExField.

