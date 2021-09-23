Skillz Declares Open Season for Big Buck Hunters! Legendary First-person Shooter Franchise Expands With New Big Buck Hunter: Marksman Game, No. 3 in Sports Exclusively on Skillz

Big Buck Hunter fans around the world are setting their sights on the hit hunting franchise as it launches its newest game, Big Buck Hunter: Marksman. Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced the official release of Marksman, the platform’s latest competitive mobile game on both iOS and Android, and its inaugural first-person shooter (FPS) title. Developed by Play Mechanix, the game has already topped the charts, hitting No. 3 in the sports category of popular apps on the App Store.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005296/en/

Skillz's NEW Big Buck Hunter: Marksman Competitive Mobile Game Launches with First Mobile Esports Division Tournament October 1-2 (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Big Buck Hunter: Marksman represents a significant milestone for Skillz as we celebrate our expansion into the wildly popular first-person shooter genre,” said Andrew Paradise, CEO and Founder of Skillz. “The fervent fan base behind FPS games like Big Buck Hunter number in the hundreds of millions, so we’re honored to introduce Marksman, an all-new hunting experience alongside the incredible developer partner, Play Mechanix exclusively on Skillz.”

“This is a great day as we officially release Big Buck Hunter: Marksman, which integrates one of our most popular video game franchises of all-time, with Skillz, the world’s most powerful mobile games competition engine,” said George Petro, Founder of Play Mechanix. “We’re ecstatic to introduce our fans to this next generation mobile game that brings community, competition, and the chance to win huge prizes. It’s what fans of the Big Buck Hunter franchise have grown to know and love, and has kept them playing for over 20 years.”

In celebration of the new release, Skillz will be hosting a two-day live and virtual Big Buck Hunter: Marksman tournament at this year’s 14th Annual Big+Buck+Hunter World Championship taking place in Chicago on October 1-2, 2021. Skillz will serve as the premier sponsor of the Big Buck Hunter World Championship, kicking off the yearly event’s first Skillz-powered Mobile Esports Division Tournament. Anyone can enter and compete in Skillz’ two-day Big Buck Hunter: Marksman tournament on October 1-2. Simply download the mobile+game to play free, no pre-qualifications necessary, and enter Match Code BIGBUCKZ starting October 1 for the chance to win a whopping 5,000-buck ($5,000) grand prize. Players around the world can download the app to start practicing now.

The Big Buck Hunter World Championship draws over 20,000 players competing to qualify for a chance to be crowned Big Buck Hunter World Champion. Whether gamers play to compete or want to tune in to watch all of the action from the Big Buck Hunter: Marksman mobile tournament and Big Buck Hunter World Championship, a video livestream will capture the two-day highlights on the Big Buck Hunter Facebook page, the Big Buck Hunter YouTube channel, and the Big Buck Hunter Twitch channel throughout the weekend.

Big Buck Hunter Franchise

For over two decades, Big Buck Hunter has been a cultural icon whose franchise has been built upon a devoted global fan base. Developed by Play Mechanix, Big Buck Hunter became one of the most popular arcade games and a fan-favorite bar-room pastime among millions of gamers who spent hours playing it at more than 46,000 bars, restaurants, and arcades around the world. The Big Buck Hunter franchise includes titles made for PC, game consoles, plug-and-play games, social media platforms, and pinball machines. A simple-to-play, hard-to-master game, it is one of the top global arcade esports, boasting a thriving community of Big Buck Hunter gamers that continues to grow through both live and now virtual Skillz-powered tournaments.

Skillz Big Buck Hunter: Marksman Competitive Mobile Game

In Big Buck Hunter: Marksman, players are matched with other “hunters” of the same skill. The scenic mobile game environment takes players through a variety of bountiful hunting sites as they take aim through their scope and put their big buck shooting skills to the test; the farther and more accurate the shot, the more points are earned. The Skillz-powered competition heats up as players earn awards for hitting consecutive shots, culminating in the coveted five-star Marksman Award. The best part? It’s all virtual – no real-world bucks are ever in danger!

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading+mobile+games+platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social+competition in their games. Leveraging its patented+technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual+esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the number-one fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

About Play Mechanix, Inc.

Founded in 1995 by former Midway designer George Petro, Play+Mechanix is a global leader in the design and development of arcade video games. Merging with Raw Thrills in 2006 to form the top arcade video game manufacturer in the world, Play Mechanix is responsible for hit releases such as the Big Buck Hunter series, Halo: Fireteam Raven, The Walking Dead Arcade, Terminator Salvation, Aliens Armageddon, MotoGP, and many, many more.

Source: Skillz Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005296/en/