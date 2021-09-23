Media Alert: Atomera Presenting at the International Conference on Simulation of Semiconductor Processes and Devices 2021 (SISPAD)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Media Alert: Atomera Presenting at the International Conference on Simulation of Semiconductor Processes and Devices 2021 (SISPAD)

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Atomera Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM):

What:

SISPAD+2021

Who:

Atomera+Incorporated (Nasdaq: ATOM), a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company

Where:

The Anatole Hotel

2201 N Stemmons Fwy

Dallas, TX 75207

When:

September 27-29, 2021. The Conference begins at 9:30 a.m. CDT

Atomera Incorporated will present at the 2021 annual International Conference on Simulation of Semiconductor Processes and Devices. The presentation focuses on a novel technique for improving partially depleted RFSOI MOSFETs.

Daniel Connelly, Atomera’s principal scientist, will be giving the paper, entitled “RFSOI n-MOSFET OI-Layer Ground-Plane Engineering with Quasi-3D Simulations,” during Session 10: Cryogenic Simulation and Parasitics, on September 29 at 9:30 a.m. CDT.

The paper demonstrates that Mears Silicon Technology™ (MST®) facilitates 20-90% higher body conductance, which in turn leads to higher breakdown voltage in scaled devices where the body conductance to body ties at the edge of the switch can limit performance.

The improvements are achieved by using a novel technique for improving partially depleted RFSOI MOSFETs with the use of MST oxygen layers (referred to as OI in the paper) to trap and retain boron doping close to the buried oxide interface and so to form a p+ ground plane. Without MST, the boron is lost to the buried oxide during RFSOI device fabrication.

To facilitate the detailed simulation of these, devices a novel “quasi-3D” process model has been developed and tested against a full 3D simulation. The advantage of the new approach is that it allows reasonable execution time with a much finer 2D cross-sectional mesh than would otherwise be possible, which is particularly important for MST device simulation.

To learn more about the session presented by Daniel Connelly at SISPAD 2021, visit the conference program at https%3A%2F%2Fsispad2021.org%2Ftechnical-program%2F%23S10. For more details on the latest developments by Atomera, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fatomera.com%2F.

Follow Atomera:

Company website: https%3A%2F%2Fatomera.com%2F+%0A
Atomera whitepaper: atomera.com%2Fnews-and-blogs%2F+%0A
Atomera blog: atomera.com%2Fnews-and-blogs%2F+%0A
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fatomera%2F

About Atomera

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company focused on deploying its proprietary, silicon-proven technology into the semiconductor industry. Atomera has developed MST, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. MST can be implemented using equipment already deployed in semiconductor manufacturing facilities and is complementary to other nano-scaling technologies in the semiconductor industry roadmap. More information can be found at www.atomera.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005174r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005174/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment