Hailiang Education To Provide Education and Management Services to Two Public Schools Located in Longkou, Shandong Province and Jingdong, Yunnan Province

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hailiang Education Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HLG), ("Hailiang Education" or the "Company" or "We"), an education and management services provider for primary, middle, and high schools in China, today announced that on September 6, 2021, the Company entered into a cooperation agreement with Shandong Longkou Education and Sports Bureau, and on August 28, 2021, the Company entered into a management agreement with Yunnan Pu'er Jingdong Yi Autonomous County Education and Sports Bureau respectively (collectively, the "Agreements").

Pursuant to the Agreements, Hailiang Education agrees, beginning from September 6, 2021 and September 1, 2021, to provide education and management services to the two public schools, Chongshi Department of Longkou No.1 Middle School ("Chongshi Department") and No.1 Middle School of Jingdong Yi Autonomous County ("Jingdong No.1 Middle School").

Chongshi Department is a high school department established by the Longkou No.1 Middle School in 2013 to practice the "small class" strategy and implement the "individualizing" teaching model. Chongshi Department currently has approximately 400 students. Longkou No.1 Middle School was founded in 1892 and is located in Longkou City, Shandong Province, China. It is one of the earliest public secondary schools in the Jiaodong area, with over a century of history. Since its establishment, Chongshi Department has seen six classes of its graduates participate in the college entrance examination, and ten of its students have been admitted to Tsinghua University and Peking University.

Founded in 1924, Jingdong No.1 Middle School is located in Jingdong Yi Autonomous County, Pu'er City, Yunnan Province, China. Education in the Jingdong area has a history of nearly 580 years. Jingdong No.1 Middle School is a public school that seeks to utilize the area's cultural legacy and has a middle school department and a high school department with a total of approximately 2,900 students. Among the previous principals of Jingdong No.1 Middle School, eight have graduated from Peking University, and two have graduated from the National Southwest Associated University.

With a history dating back almost 100 years, both schools take pride in the beauty of their campuses, each of which encompasses a vast site with fully-equipped facilities.

Dr. Junwei Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hailiang Education, commented, "the cooperation with these two schools indicates the first time for Hailiang Education to provide education and management services to public high schools. Meanwhile, it is also a unique milestone for Hailiang Education to furnish services in the county areas and promote the Education Revitalization Project. The provision of education and management services to these schools in county areas demonstrates that the brand awareness and the quality of education and management services provided by Hailiang Education have been further recognized across the Chinese market. Pursant to the Agreements, Hailiang Education will provide comprehensive education and management services for Chongshi Department and Jingdong No.1 Middle School, and share with each of them the advantages and resources accumulated in our past 26-years' school-operating process, such as teacher resources, facilities, and courses. Hailiang Education will also provide management services, deploying our educational talents to lead the teacher team, and will integrate the Company's characteristic courses with each institution. In addition, in combination with our team of golden Olympiad competition training coaches, exceptional teachers, and our high standards in preparation for college entrance examinations, Hailiang Education will strive to implement program elements from the Hailiang Top-notch Talent Training Academy, upgrade the teaching quality, and enhance the development of the teaching quality in county areas. "

About Hailiang Education Group Inc.

Hailiang Education (Nasdaq: HLG) is one of the largest primary, middle, and high school educational service providers in China. The Company primarily focuses on providing distinguished, specialized, and internationalized education. Hailiang Education is dedicated to providing students with high-quality primary, middle, and high school, and international educational services and highly valuing the quality of students' life, study, and development. Hailiang Education adapts its education services based upon its students' individual aptitudes. Hailiang Education is devoted to improving its students' academic capabilities, cultural accomplishments, and international perspectives. For more information, please visit http://ir.hailiangedu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Hailiang Education's view of its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made under the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: general economic conditions in China, competition in the education industry in China, the expected growth of the Chinese private education market, Chinese governmental policies relating to private educational services and providers of such services, health epidemics and other outbreaks in China, the Company's business plans, the Company's future business development, results of operations, and financial condition, expected changes in the Company's revenue and certain cost or expense items, its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the number of students entrusted by schools, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of software and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire, and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property, the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, including those relating to copyright and other intellectual property rights, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Hailiang Education may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Hailiang Education's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, whether known or unknown, and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "will make," "will be," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "endeavor to," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Hailiang Education undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

