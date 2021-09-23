PTC Provides "Leading AR Platform for Connected Workers in the Market Today," According to teknowlogy Group

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

PTC Provides "Leading AR Platform for Connected Workers in the Market Today," According to teknowlogy Group

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- PTC's Vuforia Enterprise Augmented Reality Solutions Suite Attains "Best in Class" Ranking for Third Consecutive Year in teknowlogy Group's PAC Radar Analysis

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) today announced that, for the third year in a row, its Vuforia® Enterprise Augmented Reality Suite (AR) has been named a "Best in Class" technology in teknowlogy Group's latest PAC Radar vendor analysis. In the report, entitled "Open Digital Platforms for the Industrial World in Europe 2021," PTC is positioned as a top vendor in both "competence" and "strength in the marketplace."

vuforia_pac_radar.jpg

According to the report, PTC provides the leading AR platform for connected workers in the market today for three reasons. First, PTC is the only vendor that offers a broad solution portfolio for different use cases and on different technical levels – deep code (Vuforia Engine™), low code (Vuforia Studio™), and no code (Vuforia Expert Capture™, Vuforia Instruct™, and Vuforia Chalk™). Second, PTC is the only vendor that strongly pushes the integration of AR with emerging technologies such as IoT, AI, SaaS, and spatial computing. Third, PTC has a strong vision for future AR integrations, bringing its Vuforia portfolio elements closer together to offer tightly integrated solutions for holistic work procedures.

In addition, the PAC Radar analysis recognizes PTC as the first vendor to integrate its AR and IoT capabilities – Vuforia and its ThingWorx® IIoT platform – acknowledging PTC's ability to harness the digital thread to create a closed loop between the digital and physical worlds and transform how products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced.

"No other vendor offers a broader solution portfolio for different use cases and on different technical levels" said Arnold Vogt, Head of Digital Innovation and IoT at PAC. "PTC has a clear vision and has already started to bring its Vuforia portfolio elements closer together to offer tightly integrated solutions for holistic work procedures."

"PTC is proud to be recognized as the leading AR platform for connected workers for the third consecutive year by the PAC Radar analysis," said Michael Campbell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Augmented Reality Products, PTC. "The achievement emphasizes our commitment to offering the best-in-class augmented reality solutions that empower industrial enterprises and complete the digital thread."

About teknowlogy Group

teknowlogy Group is a leading independent European research and consulting firm in the fields of digital transformation, software, and IT services. It brings together the expertise of three research and advisory firms, each with a strong history and local presence in the fragmented markets of Europe: Ardour Consulting Group, CXP, and PAC (Pierre Audoin Consultants).

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

Media Contacts
PTC
Corporate Communications
Gabrielle Farrell
[email protected]

PTC, ThingWorx, Vuforia, Vuforia Chalk, Vuforia Expert Capture, Vuforia Studio, Vuforia Engine, Vuforia Instruct, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

PAC_RADAR_AR_Europe_2021_Infographic.jpg

ptc_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE17051&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ptc-provides-leading-ar-platform-for-connected-workers-in-the-market-today-according-to-teknowlogy-group-301383908.html

SOURCE PTC Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE17051&Transmission_Id=202109230900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE17051&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment