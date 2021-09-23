Inna Braverman, Founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power, Awarded the SDG Excellence Award by WE EMPOWER- A Global Challenge for Women Entrepreneurs Powering UN Sustainable Development Goals

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) (Nasdaq First North: ECOWVE) (the "Company" or "Eco Wave Power") announced today that the SDG Excellence Award was awarded to Ms. Inna Braverman, the Company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, yesterday, during the 2021 WE Empower Pitch Competition, by Ms. Alyse Nelson- the President and CEO of Vital Voices Global Partnership.

The WE Empower UN SDG Challenge is the first of its kind global business competition for women entrepreneurs who are advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and inspiring entire communities to act to create the world we want by 2030.

The lead partners and supporters of the SDG Challenge are Bank of America, UN Foundation, The World Bank, Arizona State University's Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation, Saїd Business School, University of Oxford, Salesforce and others.

During the award ceremony, Ms. Alyse Nelson stated: "The award is in memory of Dr. Shimrit Perkol-Finkel, who many of you will remember as a beautiful spirit. Her legacy certainly lives on for working on a stronger environment through her organization ECOncrete. We are proud to be able to honor Shimrit's memory with the Dr. Shimrit Perkol-Finkel SDG Excellence Award which will go to Inna Braverman, Founder of Eco Wave Power, a green energy company that is leveraging technology to produce clean and affordable energy from ocean and sea waves. Congratulations to the grant recipients, we are amazed by the work that you do!"

Today, Ms. Inna Braverman stated: "I am very touched and honored to receive the first annual Dr. Shimrit Perkol-Finkel SDG Excellence Award. Shimrit was an amazing impact entrepreneur, who dedicated her life to the protection of our oceans. Shimrit touched my life in a very special way. She was a friend, a mentor, and a role model. She paved the way for female entrepreneurs by showing all of us that everything is possible and that only the sky is the limit. I promise to always remember her and talk about her, to make sure that her legacy is never forgotten."

About the WE Empower UN SDG Challenge

The WE Empower UN SDG Challenge is the first-of-its-kind global competition for social entrepreneurs who are advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals and inspiring entire communities to act to create the world we want by 2030. The WE Empower Challenge honours innovative women leaders from around the world who are pushing the SDGs forward through sustainable business practices and inspiring others to follow suit. The opportunity recognizes their innovative work and provides Awardees with capacity-building training sessions and opportunities to connect with an unparalleled global network to advance their enterprises. This program elevates and showcases the valuable contribution women entrepreneurs and business leaders can make toward the SDGs and solving the world's greatest challenges.

In 2021, the WE Empower Challenge Awardees will participate in events surrounding the 76th UN General Assembly as well as will connect with renowned business experts from around the world. Awardees will also participate in a dynamic pitch competition, hosted by fashion designer, activist, and Vital Voices Board Member Diane von Furstenberg, to present their business for the opportunity to receive a $20,000 grant.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global ("Eco Wave Power") is a leading onshore wave energy technology company that developed a patented, smart and cost-efficient technology for turning ocean and sea waves into green electricity. Eco Wave Power's mission is to assist in the fight against climate change by enabling commercial power production from ocean and sea waves.

Eco Wave Power is recognized as a "Pioneering Technology" by the Israeli Ministry of Energy and was labeled as an "Efficient Solution" by the Solar Impulse Foundation. Eco Wave Power's project in Gibraltar has received funding from the European Union Regional Development Fund and the European Commission's Horizon 2020 framework program. The company has also received the "Climate Action Award" from the United Nations.

Eco Wave Power's common shares (ECOWVE) are traded on Nasdaq First North and its ADSs (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

FNCA is the company's Certified Advisor (+46 8-528 00 399, [email protected]).

Read more about Eco Wave Power at: www.ecowavepower.com.

Information on, or accessible through, the website mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

