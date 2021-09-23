Dr.FORHAIR Offers Best-Selling Folligen Original Shampoo at Special Price Through Leading U.S. Membership Retailer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Dr.FORHAIR Offers Best-Selling Folligen Original Shampoo at Special Price Through Leading U.S. Membership Retailer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- Dr.FORHAIR announced that it will offer its flagship product for online purchase in the U.S. at a limited-time discount rate -

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr.FORHAIR, a leading provider of scalp and hair care solutions, today announced that its signature Folligen Original Shampoo product will be available for a new discounted rate in the U.S. The offer is for a limited time and is available as part of an online-only coupon mailer promotion at one of the largest membership-based retailers in the U.S.

image.jpg

The offer will run from September 23 through October 18, 2021. Consumers will have access to Dr.FORHAIR's best-selling product in a 25.26 ounce (750ml) bottle for the discounted price of $19.99. At twenty-three percent off the standard list price available through the online membership-based retailer, Folligen Original Shampoo will be the most affordable it has ever been in North American markets to date.

A functional product that helps mitigate hair loss symptoms, Folligen Original Shampoo has risen in popularity with consumers throughout the U.S. Already the cornerstone of a global brand with a total of 18 million units sold worldwide, the Dr.FORHAIR brand has taken the Korean hair loss shampoo industry by storm. The multi-purpose shampoo helps users relieve hair loss symptoms and reduce sebum and dead skin cells for a healthier scalp that promotes even healthier hair. The formula is free of parabens, silicone, and sulfates and is also hypoallergenic, making it a viable shampoo alternative to the many synthetic-heavy products familiar to U.S. consumers.

While the brand has exponentially expanded its impact in North America throughout 2021, Dr.FORHAIR's Folligen Original Shampoo is not new to success or accolades. Both Allure Korea and Olive Young, South Korea's largest health and beauty store, recently awarded the product first place for K-Beauty anti-hair loss shampoo in recent rankings. Folligen Original Shampoo has a lasting, luxurious fragrance evoking florals and cool aqua, in contrast to the lackluster scents other hair loss shampoos are known to have. The Dr.FORHAIR product also lathers more than other solutions, with highly concentrated scalp nutrition formulated in the rich, firm foam to enhance hair volume.

With recognition from the most significant health and beauty retailers in Korea, Dr.FORHAIR has laid the groundwork for success in other markets. Asian consumers across North America responded positively to the brand's global accessibility in recent years, catching the interest of U.S. retailers looking to provide a wider variety of hair and scalp solutions for their customers.

The result was an expansive relationship with one of the largest membership-based retailers in the U.S. to sell Folligen Original Shampoo through an extensive e-commerce platform. Already available at a reduced price as part of the agreement, the new limited-time promotion is designed to make it easier than ever for consumers to have access to functional shampoo developed with the latest technology and scalp care science.

"The new promotional discount is further evidence of the success of our Dr.FORHAIR brand launch in the U.S.," said David Kwon, CEO, Dr.FORHAIR. "We believe this is only the start of what will be wide-reaching availability of our product line for consumers across North America as we continue to collaborate with retailers to bring products to this unique market that specifically address hair loss symptoms and general scalp care."

Folligen Original Shampoo offers a premier blend of performance as signified with its designation as Excellent Certified by Dermatest, an internationally renowned company based in Germany that tests products for dermatological tolerance. Dermatest Trichoscan test results showed effectiveness in hair growth and scalp condition improvement after 12 weeks of Folligen Original Shampoo use. Additional testing performed by P&K Skin Research Center revealed that with one-time use of the product, dead skin cells on scalps reduced 37.6%, oiliness reduced 78.4%, and scalp elasticity increased 8.2%.

About Dr.FORHAIR

Dr.FORHAIR is a global scalp care brand by Wyatt Corp with Scalp Labs based in New York and Seoul. Using comprehensive clinical research and industry expertise, the brand provides a variety of scalp care products that help millions of customers worldwide.

Website: https://www.drforhair.com/

Media Contact
Sonya Park, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN10640&sd=2021-09-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/drforhair-offers-best-selling-folligen-original-shampoo-at-special-price-through-leading-us-membership-retailer-301379532.html

SOURCE Dr.FORHAIR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN10640&Transmission_Id=202109231000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN10640&DateId=20210923
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment