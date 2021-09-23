Exclusive New Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, Longhorn SouthFork, and Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition Unveiled at State Fair of Texas

PR Newswire

2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition is limited to 875 units and expands color palette for the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced truck in the world

New Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork enhances the well-appointed Longhorn trim with even more luxury, comfort and detail

Ram 1500 (RAM) RED Edition is available on Limited Crew Cab configurations, offers a choice of both V-8 engines or EcoDiesel and features red R-A-M grille and door badging, as well as a (RED) badge on the center console lid

Ram Truck display at the State Fair of Texas offers a full lineup focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles

Ram today unveiled three models at the State Fair of Texas: the exclusive new 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition, 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork and the 2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition. Each model offers truck buyers an even wider selection of exterior and interior appointments and content.

"Buyers demand a good-looking truck with easy-to-use features. They tell us their Ram trucks are an extension of their personality, and they want to stand out from the crowd," said Mike Koval Jr., Ram Brand Chief Executive Officer – Stellantis. "Ram customers demand even more and our new models deliver that with a selection of exterior and interior appointments and content for even greater personalization."

The Ram Truck display at the State Fair of Texas features a full lineup of Ram trucks starting September 24 and going through October 17 at Fair Park in Dallas.

Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition

The Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition enhances the well-appointed TRX trim, offering performance truck buyers an even wider selection of unique content for even greater personalization. U.S. buyers will have to act quickly as there will only be 875 units available.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition features a unique combination of technology, graphics, performance and exterior appearance straight from the factory.

Ram 1500 TRX Ignition models are available with the TRX Level 2 Equipment Group and include a unique Ignition exterior color and graphics, 18-inch machine face black wheels, panoramic sunroof, spray-in bedliner, cargo tie-downs, bed step and an LED cab-mounted brake light. Inside, the TRX Ignition Edition includes Copperhead Orange stitching and an embroidered "TRX" seat back logo, copper carbon fiber accents, orange center console badge, Head-up Display, a driver's screen that features TRX in Ignition Orange and pedestrian emergency braking. Other interior features include an orange Ram's head logo on the slush mats.

The 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition offers the proven and reliable high-performance 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI® V-8 engine, delivering top output for extended driving sessions without degradation in performance.

Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $91,585, plus $1,695 destination.

New 2022 Ram 1500 TRX Ignition Edition models go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork

New for 2022, the Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork model replaces Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary in the lineup and includes a multi-function tailgate, deployable bed step, spray-in bedliner, metal pedal kit and Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires. Other features include adjustable cargo tie-down hooks, LED box lightning and a cargo divider.

Inside, the 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork features an exclusive Mountain Brown interior color, standard bucket seats and suede door bolsters with leather insert and a laser filigree detail.

Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $61,620, plus $1,695 destination.

New 2022 Ram 1500 Longhorn SouthFork models go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition

The Ram, Jeep and FIAT brands have committed a minimum of $4 million to the Global Fund between 2021-2023 to help fight health emergencies with (RED). The 2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition is part of this commitment.

The Ram 1500 (RAM)RED Edition is available on Limited Crew Cab configurations, in a choice of both V-8 engines or EcoDiesel and features red R-A-M grille and door badging. A (RED) badge is also on the center console lid.

Ram 1500 (RAM)RED manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) starts at $63,250, plus $1,695 destination.

New 2022 Ram 1500 (RAM)RED models go on sale in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram is the number one brand in new vehicle quality and is the only truck-exclusive brand to ever finish first in J.D. Power's Initial Quality Study (2021), which tracks new vehicle performance over the first three months of ownership. In the same study, Ram Heavy Duty models also scored best, making Ram the number-one truck brand in new vehicle quality among large heavy-duty pickups.

In addition, the latest J.D. Power APEAL study - which rates the emotional bond between customers and their vehicles – named the 2021 Ram 1500 as the best vehicle in the large light-duty pickup category. This marks the second straight year Ram 1500 has received top honors.

The 2022 Ram 1500 lineup includes the Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles.Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

1,075 lb.-ft. of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 37,090 lbs. with Ram 3500

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Ram 1500, America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque, achieves an unsurpassed 33 mpg highway and delivers up to 1,000 miles of range on a single tank of fuel

Ram 1500 TRX is the quickest, fastest and most powerful mass-produced pickup truck in the world

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

