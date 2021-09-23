Logo
Redbox Expands Reach of Its Streaming App to Millions of Devices Through a Distribution Agreement With Vewd

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Vewd to pre-load the Redbox app on all new Vewd powered TVs and set-top boxes in the US. One of the world’s largest providers of OTT and hybrid TV solutions, Vewd will also feature the Redbox app to existing customers on such brands as Hisense, Funai, and Tivo, as well as Pay TV operators like Evoca.

Redbox’s streaming app offers access to new release movies and TV series through Redbox’s Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) service. It also offers consumers the ability to watch over 100 Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels, as well as stream thousands of movies and TV titles for free through its rapidly growing Ad Supported Video on Demand service (AVOD). This month viewers can stream for free Hunter Killer starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, Enders Game starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield, the classic Notre Dame Football movie Rudy, hit drama Big Fish starring Ewan McGregor, and 90s teen romantic comedy Can’t Hardly Wait starring Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Vewd’s software not only powers the OTT experience for its customers but also enables programmatic promotion of content from dozens of streaming video entertainment apps. Vewd has powered the streaming revolution for nearly two decades, having shipped its streaming software on more than 450 million devices to date.

“Vewd has a powerful platform that is used by millions of customers every day to access their favorite streaming content,” said Jason Kwong, Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, Redbox. “Partnering with a company like Vewd gives our consumers another easy way to access our library of both blockbuster new release movies along with a fantastic catalog of free movies and streaming channels.”

“Redbox offers an impressive line-up of content that consumers can access on their terms,” said Amanda Oleson, Vice President of Content Partnerships at Vewd. “We’re excited to welcome Redbox to the Vewd ecosystem and help them scale app distribution across our Smart TV and Pay TV customer base while helping consumers enjoy their favorite movies and TV series through Redbox.”

About Redbox

Redbox is America's leading destination for affordable new-release movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through unparalleled choice across content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive agreement to combine with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: "SGAM," "SGAMU," and "SGAMW"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will result in Redbox becoming a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox's ongoing transformation to offer customers and partners a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company's expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free On Demand content and complements Redbox's nationwide footprint of entertainment kiosks, conveniently located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information, visit redbox.com.

About Vewd

Vewd is the leading provider of OTT and hybrid TV solutions, shipping on nearly 30 million connected TVs, set-top boxes, game consoles, and cars each year. Our suite of products and services simplify complexity and offer solutions that unite the entire content delivery value chain, from silicon vendors to end-users. Market leaders such as Sony, Hisense, TPV, Vodafone, Sagemcom, and many more rely on Vewd products and services.

Follow us, as we make TV connected. Visit Vewd.com to learn more.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210923005325r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005325/en/

