Hilton Grand Vacations and Habitat for Humanity Announce New National Partnership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 23, 2021
Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (

NYSE:HGV, Financial) recently announced Habitat for Humanity International as the newest national partner in its corporate social responsibility program – HGV+Serves. HGV is donating $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity to support employee volunteerism for new home builds and home repair projects in local communities across the country.

“We are honored to support Habitat for Humanity’s critical work of creating access to affordable shelter and ensuring families and children have a decent place to live,” said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. “Our incredibly passionate and dedicated team is also always looking for ways to support our local communities, and we’re excited to kick off team builds in many of the cities we call home.”

HGV team members in select markets across the country will have the opportunity to volunteer for home build and home repair projects in their communities through the end of 2022.

“Hilton Grand Vacations and Habitat for Humanity have a shared commitment to building strong and thriving communities,” said Julie Laird Davis, vice president of Corporate and Foundation Relations at Habitat for Humanity. “The company’s support, along with volunteer participation from their employees, will make a meaningful impact on the lives of many Habitat homeowners seeking a new path toward stable and independent lives.”

In addition to supporting affordable housing and providing assistance to homeless and vulnerable populations, HGV Serves focuses on disaster relief, the veteran community and youth development.

About Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.
Hilton+Grand+Vacations+Inc. (

NYSE:HGV, Financial) is recognized as a leading global timeshare company. With headquarters in Orlando, Florida, Hilton Grand Vacations develops, markets and operates a system of brand-name, high-quality vacation ownership resorts in select vacation destinations. The Company also manages and operates two innovative club membership programs: Hilton Grand Vacations Club® and The Hilton Club®, providing exclusive exchange, leisure travel and reservation services for nearly 330,000 club members. For more information, visit www.hiltongrandvacations.com.

About Habitat for Humanity
Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity found its earliest inspirations as a grassroots movement on an interracial community farm in south Georgia. Since its founding in 1976, the Christian housing organization has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand partner up with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

